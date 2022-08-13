Custodian feeds poor, hungry boy at school and gets reprimanded for his kindness

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend and family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

My daughter Ellis is a junior in high school now, and despite how she may behave at home towards me, she is apparently a joy to her teachers. That’s what it always says when I get report cards in the mail: Ellis is a joy to have in class.

She really is a kind soul. She’s an old soul, pure and quiet and always the type to follow behind, never take the lead. Or so I thought, until she told me about this kid Kyle at at her school.

Apparently it was known that Kyle came from a terrible family. His parents were unemployed and living in poverty, they fought all the time, and it was rumored that sometimes they fought with Kyle, too.

There were other rumors about Kyle. Rumors that people saw him showering and changing back into his dirty clothes in the gym locker room. Rumors of him stealing school supplies like pens and sheet paper because he didn’t have any of his own. But the worst was the rumor Ellis told me that he was going through the garbage at lunch to look for discarded food.

Ellis was not the type to let this happen, so even though she didn’t know Kyle at all, she went up to him one day and offered her half of his sandwich but he refused, and was actually very rude to Ellis, berating her that it was none of her business and to leave him alone and go away.

Ellis was quite upset and left Kyle crying, only to bump into one of the school custodians, Joe, and Joe happens to be our next door neighbor, so Ellis knows him quite well.

Joe asked Ellis what was wrong and she told him everything - that she’d heard Kyle was going through garbage at school to eat, that she’d tried to offer him a sandwich and he’d yelled at her to go away.

Joe explained to Ellis that it was a matter of a man’s pride not to take handouts from people, especially women, and not to worry about it. Joe would see to it that Kyle got fed.

The very next day Joe brought in a bagged lunch for Kyle, walked up to him where he sat alone in the cafeteria, put the bag down in front of him and silently walked away.

He fed Kyle like that for weeks, and Kyle and Joe finally ended up talking and having a rapport, which is what caught the eye of the school principal.

She was not a nice woman, the principal, and she took Joe aside one day and explained to him that he had no business interfering with the lives of these kids.

“You can’t feed every hungry kid, Joe,” she said. “He’s entitled to free lunch, he just won’t take it out of spite.”

But she didn’t understand, it wasn’t spite. It was pride.

Ellis had done something that made her proud. Joe had done something that made him proud, but pride is often a person’s downfall, as is the case with Kyle.

Do you think the principal was right in telling him to stop, or should she have left Joe alone?