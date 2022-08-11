Woman has an affair with her father’s best friend and that older man is my dad

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I grew up surrounded in a cloud of secrets that I wasn’t even aware of until I was older.

When I was a child I lived with my mom and grandparents. I didn’t know how my biological father was, but when I was a little kid it never occurred to me to ask. I was just happy to be loved by my grandfather, who I was very close with.

However, the older I got, the more curious I became to know of my family history, specifically how I came to be. I asked my mom to tell me who my biological father was for the first time when I was eight years old, and I remember her bursting into tears at my question.

“Why do you want to know?” She cried to me. “You have a grandfather who loves you like a father,” she said, making me feel guilty for even asking.

So, I didn’t ask, not for a long time. I mean, a really long time. It wasn’t until I was in my thirties and visiting my grandparents in Florida that I got up the courage to ask my grandmother about the circumstances surrounding my birth, and I got the surprise of a lifetime.

My grandmother explained to me (after making me swear to never tell my mom or grandfather I knew) that my mom had an affair with my grandfather’s best friend, a man who was almost 30 years older than her.

“What happened between them?” I asked my grandmother, and she sadly explained:

My biological father was married at the time he had this affair with my mom, and he already had kids and a family that he didn’t want to leave for her, or me.

To this day I have never spoken to my biological father, though I have learned a lot more about him from extended family members who I found online through a DNA registry. From what I learned, I don’t really want to meet him. It sounds like he was a serial cheater, and my mom wasn’t the only one he put through the wringer.

My mom still doesn’t know I know any of this, and to spare her any pain, I think I’ll keep my mouth shut and keep it that way.

What would you do if you found this out about your mom?