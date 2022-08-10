Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Luisa Brimble on Unsplash

I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.

Thea is absolutely the type of person to complain to a manager over the littlest thing. She often complains to people when it is clear that it isn’t that person’s job or within their qualifications to help her. The fact that it’s not a person’s job to help her does not deter her from making complaints.

The best (or worst) time I ever experienced Thea complaining to a manager was when we went to a popular Italian restaurant chain with her boyfriend and our kids.

My daughter Ellis was the oldest of the three kids at the table and the only one who could order for themselves. When it was her turn to order, Ellis slowly told the waitress what she wanted, and we all watched as the waitress stood there and rolled her eyes as she wrote down the order, maybe because she thought my daughter was too slow.

When the food came out, Ellis’s food was completely wrong, she had gotten the wrong kind of sauce and no chicken, and when I spoke up about it the waitress snapped at me:

“Maybe you should have ordered for you kid, then.”

We were all stunned by her rudeness, but that’s not where it ended.

Later, when she came back with the right food for Ellis, my daughter asked for some extra grated cheese on her pasta and again the waitress rolled her eyes and sighed, saying, “I’ll be back when I can.”

“Oh, no,” my friend Thea said, “No waitress is going to treat us like that, we are not asking for much here.”

Thea scooted out of the booth and returned a few minutes later with the restaurant manager by her side. The manager proceeded to apologize to me and Ellis profusely for our waitress’s bad behavior and said that our bill would be compensated.

So, Thea proceeded to order dessert for all the kids and a round of drinks for us before getting the check that turned out to be over two hundred dollars. A check we didn’t have to pay for, and we certainly didn’t leave a tip, either.

Did Thea go too far? What would you have done?