Future mother in law pleads with daughter’s fiancée not to marry her because she cheated

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

The other day I wrote about my friend Angela and how she was surprised to give birth to a mixed race baby when she and her fiancée are both Caucasian.

I surprise like that, a surprise that reveals a betrayal, is the kind of thing that can send rifts between people. There were some of Angela’s friends and family members who didn’t talk to her for a while, maybe because they didn’t know what to say, maybe because they were bothered by the fact she wasn’t open with them about what was going on in her life.

Either way, as her best friend I was one to stick by her through everything, but the same couldn’t always be said about Angela’s mother. Angela’s mom was a fickle woman. Sometimes she would be supportive of her daughter’s life choices, sometimes she would balk and give Angela the silent treatment for months.

It wasn’t the race of the baby that made Angela’s mom balk this time, it was Angela’s constant, compulsive cheating on Cody (and her other boyfriends in the past) that led her to do what she did.

Rather than lecturing her own daughter about her behavior, she went to Angela’s fiancée, Cody, and told him all about it.

She told him about the cheating. She told him about the lies. She told him about all the ways she knew her daughter had betrayed him that he might not already know, and then she begged him not to marry her.

Cody told me that Angela’s mom explained to him how much better he could do with another woman, a woman who didn’t cheat and lie.

But, Cody didn’t listen. He stayed with her longer, much longer than anyone anticipated before Angela left him for the fifth fiancée.

At any rate, I thought it was a brave and noble thing Angela’s mom did - something I sort of wanted to do, but didn’t think it was my place to do myself.

What would you have done?

