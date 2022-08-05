Woman brings pet pig to human emergency room after it rolls down the stairs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by brittany sawyer on Unsplash

If you have been reading my articles for a while you might remember my friend Kate who took in a baby raccoon to nurse it back to health before things went haywire in her household because of it.

Kate is a bleeding heart for animals. She fosters dogs, has her own cats, snakes, birds and even a potbellied pig for a pet now, and if her husband didn’t have anything to say about it, she would probably have a lot more animals. Kate is a veritable Dr. Doolittle.

Kate would do anything for her pets, even things that some people would consider crazy. She built an entire room in her house just for her birds and snakes so they could roam free in what used to be her office. She even lets the pig, Mavis, sleep in her bed with her and her husband.

It was because of this bad habit that Mavis had a little accident once that I heard about from Kate after the fact when she called to tell me what a horrible weekend she’d had.

Apparently late at night Kate’s husband Justin got up to use the bathroom, startling Mavis the pig up and out of the bed. He walked down the hall to the bathroom and somehow Mavis got underfoot and he tripped over her, but instead of falling down himself, he sent Mavis tumbling down the stairs, squealing as she went.

This made Kate fly up out of bed and run to rescue her wailing pig, and she was so distraught over the pain her pig was presenting, she insisted that her husband go with her to take Mavis to the emergency room.

Not the emergency vet, oh no. She wanted to go to the emergency room.

Not wanting to argue with an insane wife, Justin loaded Mavis into the back of the car where Kate crawled in with her to comfort her pet on the short ride to the ER. When they arrived, Justin carried Mavis inside and Kate cried for help.

“Please, something happened to my pig, I think she might have broken one of her legs,” Kate cried.

The hospital staff balked. They would absolutely not examine or treat the pig, and told them to leave immediately and go to the nearest animal hospital.

Crying hysterically, Kate, Justin and Mavis got back into the car and went to the emergency vet.

Two hours and two thousand dollars of X-Rays later, they found out that Mavis was perfectly fine, she may have just sprained one of her legs. They gave her little pig painkillers and sent them home.

I must admit I laughed hysterically when I got off the phone with Kate that day. I know some people really love their pets, but it’s crazy some of the lengths people will go to for them, crazy lengths that make no sense, like taking a pig to the emergency room.