Woman brings pet pig to human emergency room after it rolls down the stairs

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyGLA_0h66v5Tv00
Photo by brittany sawyer on Unsplash

If you have been reading my articles for a while you might remember my friend Kate who took in a baby raccoon to nurse it back to health before things went haywire in her household because of it.

Kate is a bleeding heart for animals. She fosters dogs, has her own cats, snakes, birds and even a potbellied pig for a pet now, and if her husband didn’t have anything to say about it, she would probably have a lot more animals. Kate is a veritable Dr. Doolittle.

Kate would do anything for her pets, even things that some people would consider crazy. She built an entire room in her house just for her birds and snakes so they could roam free in what used to be her office. She even lets the pig, Mavis, sleep in her bed with her and her husband.

It was because of this bad habit that Mavis had a little accident once that I heard about from Kate after the fact when she called to tell me what a horrible weekend she’d had.

Apparently late at night Kate’s husband Justin got up to use the bathroom, startling Mavis the pig up and out of the bed. He walked down the hall to the bathroom and somehow Mavis got underfoot and he tripped over her, but instead of falling down himself, he sent Mavis tumbling down the stairs, squealing as she went.

This made Kate fly up out of bed and run to rescue her wailing pig, and she was so distraught over the pain her pig was presenting, she insisted that her husband go with her to take Mavis to the emergency room.

Not the emergency vet, oh no. She wanted to go to the emergency room.

Not wanting to argue with an insane wife, Justin loaded Mavis into the back of the car where Kate crawled in with her to comfort her pet on the short ride to the ER. When they arrived, Justin carried Mavis inside and Kate cried for help.

“Please, something happened to my pig, I think she might have broken one of her legs,” Kate cried.

The hospital staff balked. They would absolutely not examine or treat the pig, and told them to leave immediately and go to the nearest animal hospital.

Crying hysterically, Kate, Justin and Mavis got back into the car and went to the emergency vet.

Two hours and two thousand dollars of X-Rays later, they found out that Mavis was perfectly fine, she may have just sprained one of her legs. They gave her little pig painkillers and sent them home.

I must admit I laughed hysterically when I got off the phone with Kate that day. I know some people really love their pets, but it’s crazy some of the lengths people will go to for them, crazy lengths that make no sense, like taking a pig to the emergency room.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Society# Lifestyle# People# Humor

Comments / 175

Published by

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

Connecticut State
42908 followers

More from Mary Duncan

Future mother in law pleads with daughter’s fiancée not to marry her because she cheated

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The other day I wrote about my friend Angela and how she was surprised to give birth to a mixed race baby when she and her fiancée are both Caucasian.

Read full story
22 comments

Man doesn’t expect his fiancée to give birth to a mixed race baby after she cheats

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My old friend Angela is on her fourth engagement now. She’s only been married once, and that didn’t last more than a year and a half, so she’s been engaged much longer than married, too. This surprises me, because she has done such awful things to her fiancées that I can’t believe they stayed by her let alone (one) married her.

Read full story
524 comments

Man asks woman out on a date on the same day as his wife’s funeral

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My weirdest uncle was actually my great-uncle, my grandfather’s brother, Kenny, and all of my memories of him were wild.

Read full story
319 comments

Wife furious when husband goes for oil change and returns with a brand new car

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My parents are the happiest couple I know. In the thirty years they have been married (they married when I was ten) they have hardly ever fought with each other, and the few times they did were epic. If they had fought more, or even bickered much, it would feel different, but when my parents really got into a fight it was a big deal.

Read full story
361 comments

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.

Read full story
164 comments

Mother shamed for taking four week old’s pacifier away and letting the baby cry it out

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Are you a parent? If you are, you’ve probably been in the same position I was in at this particular early time in my baby’s life.

Read full story
297 comments

Men sawed off back porch of house during raging party while homeowners were away

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m happy to report, and my parents would be even happier to tell you, that I was a rather good girl when I was in high school. I never skipped, I got okay grades, and I never got into any sort of trouble.

Read full story
40 comments

Husband follows behind wife constantly apologizing for her appalling rude behavior

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have this friend named Danny who I feel so bad for right now. I have known Danny since high school, we were friends practically from the moment we met, and I had the distinction of being the only girl in our group of friends who wasn’t at all attracted to Danny - so we actually got to be real, good friends.

Read full story
151 comments

Woman goes to ER with hiccups panicking after watching Grey’s Anatomy episode

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have some chronic health problems that unfortunately have me visiting the Emergency Room at the hospital a few times a year for meds and pain management, and the things I see there are great.

Read full story
21 comments

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.

Read full story
1454 comments

Woman chooses to keep therapist over boyfriend after meeting her in couples therapy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been through a fair number of therapists in my time, and unfortunately have had to change therapists for a number of reasons throughout the years that haven’t been so pleasant.

Read full story
44 comments

Hoarder roommate kicks friend out of apartment for cleaning it while she was sleeping

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I lived with a girl named Amber who was a total neat freak to my cluttered little life.

Read full story
243 comments

Parents enraged when school bully cuts off their daughter’s hair during class

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid, especially in elementary school, I was bullied constantly.

Read full story
317 comments

Woman furious when husband parks new car under trees during hurricane and car is crushed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandparents were married for nearly sixty-five years before my grandfather passed away in 2020.

Read full story
125 comments

Man who knew fiancée repeatedly cheated during engagement too humiliated to call off wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Angela and Dante knew each other for years before he finally proposed to her, which would have been Angela’s second engagement.

Read full story
203 comments

Boyfriend drunkenly gives girlfriend a stolen bagel slicer for her birthday

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was in my twenties I dated quite a few men who were quite below the par I have set for myself now in my late thirties.

Read full story
51 comments

Woman flees horrified from museum after bumping into and knocking over ancient statue

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Jody is quite the strange duck. She’s been separated from her husband for almost five years now but isn’t ready to let the idea of them go, and so she spends a lot of time lamenting the demise of their relationship and his tendency to cheat on her.

Read full story
58 comments

Woman horrified when grandfather remarries and new aunt is 30 years younger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Liz has always had a bit of a strange family.

Read full story
158 comments

Bridesmaid “fired” after not losing enough baby weight before her friend’s wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I must admit I’ve never been married, but I’ve thought a lot about what I want my wedding to be like.

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy