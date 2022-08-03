Teen girl saves toddler from dog attack, her parents get a vet bill

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqSwF_0h3F10CY00
Photo by Auréanne Mailhiot on Unsplash

It’s strange, but when I really think about it, my sister has had an awful lot of brushes with death.

Just in my presence she almost drowned, she was accidentally stabbed in the stomach, she’s fallen down stairs while sleepwalking multiple times… and then there was the time she got attacked by a dog when she was a toddler. I was there to see that one, too.

My little sister Kara is twelve years younger than me, so I often babysat for her when she was a baby and toddler. This was back in a time (the 90’s) when it was perfectly normal to leave babies home with twelve year old girls.

It was winter, and my friend Liz had spent the night at my house. It had snowed overnight, and we were all excited to bundle Kara up and take her out to play in the snow.

We were having fun in the backyard, building snowmen, making snow angels, having a lighthearted snowball fight - when all of a sudden the peace and fun was shattered.

Out of nowhere came this big, black dog and it leapt directly onto my little sister’s back. I watched in horror as the dogs jaws opened and clamped down on the back of my sister’s neck that was thankfully covered by a scarf and hood. The dog whipped his head back and forth, growling as it looked like it was trying to tear my sister apart, and all I could do was stand there and scream.

 Not Liz, though. Liz, who had dogs of her own at home, knew better than me what to do. She grabbed the dog by the back of its collar, yanked its head up, and punched the dog as hard as she could in its face. The dog yelped and Liz punched it again, right in the eye, and then gave it a swift kick in the butt.

Finally Liz had managed to get the dog off of Kara.

“Whose dog is this?”

“My neighbor’s,” I blubbered, crying.

Liz was enraged, and, still holding on to the dog’s collar, she dragged the dog down my driveway and up the street to the next door neighbor’s house.

I stayed back and comforted Kara, but I could hear Liz on the neighbor’s porch, her little twelve year old voice rising in pitch and volume as she screamed at my neighbor that their dog had just attacked my little sister.

I thought the ordeal would be over after Liz came back to the house, but I was very wrong. A few days later the neighbor came to my parents, demanding my friend Liz’s address.

I listened, hiding in the dining room while my dad talked to the neighbor.

“What do you want a kid’s address for?”

“That kid punched my dog and it needed stitches around its eye, she deserves to get the bill!”

I heard a rustling of paper as my dad snatched the bill from the neighbor’s hand and he said: 

“I’ll make sure she gets it,” then slammed the door on my neighbor.

My dad called Liz’s parents then and told them everything that had happened up to and including the part where they were expected to pay the vet bill.

“I’ll take that vet bill and…”

Well, you can imagine where Liz’s dad wanted to put the vet bill.

What would you have done?

