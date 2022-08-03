Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZV94_0h3C0u4L00
Photo by Courtney Clayton on Unsplash

When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.

I was hoping that when he started dating Michelle he would realize she wasn’t a very nice person to the rest of us and not stay with her long. However, Michelle happened to be one of the most beautiful women Danny had ever met, and I think that had a lot to do, unfortunately, with why he held on to her.

Eventually, Danny proposed and I resigned myself to the fact that Michelle might be part of my life for a long time.

I tried to see some good qualities in Michelle. She was honest - to a fault. She was full of energy and definitely an over-achiever at everything she did - which could be annoying. She also loved to be in control. Of everything. Even Danny’s bachelor party.

Of course it’s the job of the best man and the rest of the groomsmen to throw Danny a bachelor party, but Michelle wanted to get in there and make sure she had some say in it, too.

That’s about the time when Danny started complaining to me that Michelle was acting weird.

Danny told me that he had caught Michelle looking through his phone contacts and when he confronted her she tried denying it. He also said that he’d overheard her talking on the phone with someone who was definitely a male, and she was being very quiet and secretive about it.

It was when Michelle started running “errands” without telling Danny where she was going that he really started to get suspicious.

“She’s cheating on me, I know it, and right before the wedding!” Danny lamented to me, and I believed him because I had no reason to believe Michelle was a good person at the time.

“Well, you have to confront her,” I told him. “You can’t marry a cheater.”

I convinced Danny that he had to talk to her about it, and he psyched himself up and finally went and confronted her.

Michelle of course denied everything, but he kept pressing her as to why she had taken his phone, why she had gone out places without telling him where, who was she talking to at night?

“I’m helping plan your bachelor party,” she finally admitted in tears.

It turns out Michelle had connections with a person who owned a nightclub and was securing the venue for Danny’s big night, as well as helping his groomsmen make it the best party it could be.

“I’m so sorry, I would never cheat on you,” Michelle cried to him, and Danny forgave her, and apologized for assuming she’d done something so bad.

As for me? When he told me this story, I was still skeptical.

I don’t know if I will ever trust Michelle, but I appreciate that she gives me so much to write about.

