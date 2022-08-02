Mother shamed for taking four week old’s pacifier away and letting the baby cry it out

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Are you a parent? If you are, you’ve probably been in the same position I was in at this particular early time in my baby’s life.

Picture the scene:

I lay my happily fed and swaddled daughter down in her crib to sleep, pacifier tucked safely between her lips, and tiptoe out of the room. I have maybe a half hour to possibly an hour of peace and then I hear her shrill wails coming from the bedroom. I find her red-faced and screaming in her crib, her pacifier spat out and laying next to her head.

So, I pop the pacifier back in her mouth, she sucks away happily and falls immediately back to sleep.

Repeat the scene over, and over, multiple times a night every night.

Well, I got sick of it.

I wasn’t sure what to do, so first I assessed the problem. The problem was definitely that losing her pacifier during sleep disturbed her, and she “needed” it to get back to sleep. If the pacifier didn’t fall out of her mouth, she might not wake up.

What was my solution? I took the pacifier away.

Yes, I am (to some people) that evil, mean mom who took her four week old’s pacifier away for good because I was tired of the power it held over her sleeping habits and general happiness with life.

For the first few days, getting her to sleep was hard. I would feed her and swaddle her but her little head would twist and turn as she cried, searching for her pacifier with her little butterfly lips. I would lay her down in her crib and she would cry, sometimes for a few minutes, sometimes for a good half hour or more, but I was determined to break her of the need for the pacifier to sleep, and I’m happy to report that within a week or two she was falling asleep peacefully without it.

I was very lucky that my daughter was a such a good sleeper, but I wasn’t so lucky to have judging friends.

I told my friend Erica, who had a son only a month older than my daughter, all about this pacifier removal journey, and she was appalled.

“How could you do that, Mary? How can you seriously just sit there and listen to her cry like that?”

Erica berated me for my actions and tried to bestow on me some of her parenting techniques in the attachment parenting style, and that was just not my thing.

Some people are attached to their babies and never let them have a moment’s discomfort, other parents let their kids cry it out and figure it out themselves, and I am of the latter group.

What would you have done?