Woman furious when husband parks new car under trees during hurricane and car is crushed

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6lDl_0grymxuX00
Photo by Izzy Edey on Unsplash

My grandparents were married for nearly sixty-five years before my grandfather passed away in 2020.

They had a beautiful relationship - they were high school sweethearts who were separated when my grandfather joined the Navy and left home, but eventually they married and had a wonderful life together.

When I was a kid, my mom and I lived with my grandparents for many years so I got to watch their relationship and knew that it was how I wanted my own relationship to be in the future.

They never fought, they never went to bed angry at each other, that was a rule of theirs, and they kissed and hugged and said ‘I love you’ multiple times a day, even when they were old.

Except for that one time when my grandfather did something that enraged my grandfather so much, she didn’t talk to him for over a week.

The year was 1991.

My grandfather had just purchased a new car, a 1990 Volkswagen Rabbit convertible, and both of them loved cruising in that car.

Then came Hurricane Bob.

When the storm was really ramping up my grandmother begged my grandfather to move the car to the top of the driveway, away from where it was usually parked, under trees and a flag pole.

But that would have required him going out into the storm and moving his truck out of the way to make room for the Rabbit, and for some reason that I never understood, he didn’t want to, and wouldn’t do it.

Does it surprise you to hear that the worst thing that could happen did eventually happen during the hurricane?

The wind whistled and howled outside, and we huddled in the living room, watching out the windows as the trees swayed and groaned… and then one eventually cracked, crashing down directly on top of my grandparent’s new Rabbit.

We watched in shock as the tree crushed the top of the car, breaking the windshield into a million pieces, and then my grandmother gave her husband one steely look and stomped out of the room, slamming her bedroom door behind her.

My grandmother didn’t come out for the rest of the day, she wouldn’t come out for dinner or breakfast the next morning until my mom finally went in and brought her a sandwich at lunchtime.

“I don’t ever want to talk to him again!” she told my mom. “He should have listened to me!”

My grandfather apologized profusely through the door to the bedroom he wasn’t welcome in, but my grandmother wouldn’t talk to him for a week.

When she finally emerged, she was apologized to again and only said:

“I don’t ever want to talk about this again.”

As far as I know, she didn’t.

It was something that made her so enraged, she didn’t want to bring it up and she blocked it out, but I certainly remember.

What would you have done if your husband hadn’t listened?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Marriage# Society# People# Life

Comments / 116

Published by

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

Connecticut State
35565 followers

More from Mary Duncan

Woman chooses to keep therapist over boyfriend after meeting her in couples therapy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been through a fair number of therapists in my time, and unfortunately have had to change therapists for a number of reasons throughout the years that haven’t been so pleasant.

Read full story
14 comments

Hoarder roommate kicks friend out of apartment for cleaning it while she was sleeping

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I lived with a girl named Amber who was a total neat freak to my cluttered little life.

Read full story
191 comments

Parents enraged when school bully cuts off their daughter’s hair during class

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid, especially in elementary school, I was bullied constantly.

Read full story
301 comments

Man who knew fiancée repeatedly cheated during engagement too humiliated to call off wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Angela and Dante knew each other for years before he finally proposed to her, which would have been Angela’s second engagement.

Read full story
197 comments

Boyfriend drunkenly gives girlfriend a stolen bagel slicer for her birthday

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was in my twenties I dated quite a few men who were quite below the par I have set for myself now in my late thirties.

Read full story
48 comments

Woman flees horrified from museum after bumping into and knocking over ancient statue

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Jody is quite the strange duck. She’s been separated from her husband for almost five years now but isn’t ready to let the idea of them go, and so she spends a lot of time lamenting the demise of their relationship and his tendency to cheat on her.

Read full story
58 comments

Woman horrified when grandfather remarries and new aunt is 30 years younger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Liz has always had a bit of a strange family.

Read full story
156 comments

Bridesmaid “fired” after not losing enough baby weight before her friend’s wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I must admit I’ve never been married, but I’ve thought a lot about what I want my wedding to be like.

Read full story
58 comments

Woman tries fighting off burglar with lamp before realizing it’s her brother-in-law

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my twenties I lived in a small city and my apartment was robbed when I was out one evening.

Read full story
64 comments

Father pushes bride out of carriage on the way to wedding ceremony, she sprains ankle and hobbles down aisle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Angela’s wedding was one of the most ridiculous affairs I’ve ever been a part of in my life.

Read full story
144 comments

Woman livid when her boyfriend tips their waitress the same amount as the bill

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have dated some pretty shady, unfortunate men in my life, but none of them were quite like Ricky.

Read full story
244 comments

Man breaks up with woman who collects human teeth in a jar

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have always had an aversion to teeth. Some people are grossed out by feet, some people don’t like looking at things with holes in them, but me?

Read full story
10 comments

Woman doesn’t recognize ex-husband after he loses his nose being run over by girlfriend in freak accident

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently wrote about my friend Patty who hid behind a potted plant to avoid her ex-husband at a fancy restaurant we went to together.

Read full story
156 comments

Woman hides behind potted plant in fancy restaurant to avoid seeing ex-husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a waitress I met a great many people that became friends of mine, and one of them was a woman almost 30 years my senior, Patty.

Read full story
90 comments

Woman demands that waiter at restaurant fetch phone she dropped in the toilet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I spent years and years of my life waitressing and a number of different kids of establishments and feel like I could fill a book with all the stories I have of the wacky things people did to me and my fellow servers during that time.

Read full story
194 comments

Man breaks up with lazy woman who uses grandmother’s handicapped parking sticker wherever she goes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Elsa is the laziest person I have ever met, hands down.

Read full story
217 comments

Woman accidentally finds out daughter is non-binary and changing their pronouns from school teacher

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend’s daughter came out as non-binary last year, wanting to change their pronouns to they/them instead of she/her.

Read full story
1235 comments

Man dates young woman, then cheats and ends up marrying her mother instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Carissa was a bit of an odd duck and lived an unconventional life.

Read full story
307 comments

Woman stops receiving child support payments, finds out child’s father has passed away

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Britney was one of those friends that came in and out of my life throughout the years.

Read full story
1019 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy