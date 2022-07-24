Man who knew fiancée repeatedly cheated during engagement too humiliated to call off wedding

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mpel_0gqKVM5w00
Photo by Olivia Bauso on Unsplash

Angela and Dante knew each other for years before he finally proposed to her, which would have been Angela’s second engagement.

This time, the ring was much smaller than her first, a tiny solitaire diamond in white gold, nothing fancy, which was something Angela commented on often - that her first fiancée had given her a bigger ring and she thought that her second ring should be even bigger.

I don’t know whether ring resentment had anything to do with it, but from the start Angela didn’t treat Dante right.

She spent more time with me and her other friends than she did with him for the most part, hardly paid him any attention, and when she did she was often cold and snappish with him.

Sometimes it seemed like Angela didn’t even really like him, so that is why I wasn’t surprised when she told me she had been cheating on Dante all throughout their relationship and engagement.

What made it worse is that she was cheating on Dante with Dante’s own friends, other guys in our circle of acquaintances, which to me made the whole thing even more repugnant and disrespectful.

Once, Angela was caught by one of our friends out on a date with another guy, a guy who was not Dante, and our friend threatened to tell on her.

“It’s awful what you’re doing to him,” she said to Angela, “You should be ashamed of yourself!”

But it didn’t seem like Angela had any shame at all.

She cheated right up until the month before the wedding, when Dante’s best friend, who also knew about Angela’s dalliances, told Dante what had been going on.

Of course, Dante was hurt, and also livid.

The wedding was already paid for, it was weeks before the big day, and he couldn’t imagine the humiliation of calling off the wedding on account of the fact his bride-to-be was cheating on him with his own friends.

So, he married her.

He married her, and what do you know, she continued to cheat.

The marriage lasted a year and a half, and then they divorced quickly and happily from each other.

He never should have married her - what do you think?

