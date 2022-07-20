Bridesmaid “fired” after not losing enough baby weight before her friend’s wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Samantha Gades on Unsplash

I must admit I’ve never been married, but I’ve thought a lot about what I want my wedding to be like.

I want the ceremony to be a casual, laid back affair.

I probably won’t have any bridesmaids, except maybe I’ll have my daughter stand by my side.

I know what it’s like to be a bridesmaid in someone else’s wedding, you see, and I don’t want to bestow that punishment on anyone.

Being a bridesmaid is stressful, time consuming, and expensive.

You have to buy multiple dresses - for the bridal shower, the rehearsal dinner, the wedding itself.

You have to buy multiple gifts, you might have to get a hotel room or pay for plane tickets if it’s a destination wedding - and that’s all assuming the bride doesn’t want a huge bachelorette party that may or may not be in Las Vegas.

So, needless to say, I was thrilled when my sister chose to not include me in her bridal party for her wedding this summer.

I still have to buy multiple gifts, multiple dresses (for me and my daughter!), and had to book hotel rooms cause it’s too far a drive home so late at night, but, at least I didn’t have to do everything extra.

At least I, with my buxom and curvy figure, don’t have to worry about fitting into one of her bridesmaids dresses - because of course their dresses are all going to match, despite the fact that women’s bodies just don’t match.

I figured there would be at least one of her six bridesmaids that would complain about the dress, and I was right.

The one who complained was Cara, who was considerably shorter and chubbier than the rest of the bridesmaids because she just had twins a few months ago.

My sister was ruthless with her.

Rather than telling Cara she could wear another dress or something to cover up her shoulders and make her feel more comfortable, my sister told Cara to try losing the baby weight before the wedding - she had months to lose it, after all.

Cara was livid, and said she was already doing what she could do lose the weight, and she didn’t appreciate that comment.

My sister told her she was sorry, but her bridesmaid’s dresses had to match, and if Cara had a problem with that, she was out.

Not only is Cara not going to be in the wedding, she isn’t even talking to my sister anymore, and I can’t blame her one bit.

What would you have done?