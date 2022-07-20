Bridesmaid “fired” after not losing enough baby weight before her friend’s wedding

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aep3z_0gmQpIdc00
Photo by Samantha Gades on Unsplash

I must admit I’ve never been married, but I’ve thought a lot about what I want my wedding to be like.

I want the ceremony to be a casual, laid back affair.

I probably won’t have any bridesmaids, except maybe I’ll have my daughter stand by my side.

I know what it’s like to be a bridesmaid in someone else’s wedding, you see, and I don’t want to bestow that punishment on anyone.

Being a bridesmaid is stressful, time consuming, and expensive.

You have to buy multiple dresses - for the bridal shower, the rehearsal dinner, the wedding itself.

You have to buy multiple gifts, you might have to get a hotel room or pay for plane tickets if it’s a destination wedding - and that’s all assuming the bride doesn’t want a huge bachelorette party that may or may not be in Las Vegas.

So, needless to say, I was thrilled when my sister chose to not include me in her bridal party for her wedding this summer.

I still have to buy multiple gifts, multiple dresses (for me and my daughter!), and had to book hotel rooms cause it’s too far a drive home so late at night, but, at least I didn’t have to do everything extra.

At least I, with my buxom and curvy figure, don’t have to worry about fitting into one of her bridesmaids dresses - because of course their dresses are all going to match, despite the fact that women’s bodies just don’t match.

I figured there would be at least one of her six bridesmaids that would complain about the dress, and I was right.

The one who complained was Cara, who was considerably shorter and chubbier than the rest of the bridesmaids because she just had twins a few months ago.

My sister was ruthless with her.

Rather than telling Cara she could wear another dress or something to cover up her shoulders and make her feel more comfortable, my sister told Cara to try losing the baby weight before the wedding - she had months to lose it, after all.

 Cara was livid, and said she was already doing what she could do lose the weight, and she didn’t appreciate that comment.

My sister told her she was sorry, but her bridesmaid’s dresses had to match, and if Cara had a problem with that, she was out.

Not only is Cara not going to be in the wedding, she isn’t even talking to my sister anymore, and I can’t blame her one bit.

What would you have done?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Weddings# Friendship# Friends# Society

Comments / 58

Published by

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

Connecticut State
33573 followers

More from Mary Duncan

Man who knew fiancée repeatedly cheated during engagement too humiliated to call off wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Angela and Dante knew each other for years before he finally proposed to her, which would have been Angela’s second engagement.

Read full story
136 comments

Boyfriend drunkenly gives girlfriend a stolen bagel slicer for her birthday

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was in my twenties I dated quite a few men who were quite below the par I have set for myself now in my late thirties.

Read full story
37 comments

Woman flees horrified from museum after bumping into and knocking over ancient statue

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Jody is quite the strange duck. She’s been separated from her husband for almost five years now but isn’t ready to let the idea of them go, and so she spends a lot of time lamenting the demise of their relationship and his tendency to cheat on her.

Read full story
43 comments

Woman horrified when grandfather remarries and new aunt is 30 years younger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Liz has always had a bit of a strange family.

Read full story
143 comments

Woman tries fighting off burglar with lamp before realizing it’s her brother-in-law

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my twenties I lived in a small city and my apartment was robbed when I was out one evening.

Read full story
61 comments

Father pushes bride out of carriage on the way to wedding ceremony, she sprains ankle and hobbles down aisle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Angela’s wedding was one of the most ridiculous affairs I’ve ever been a part of in my life.

Read full story
137 comments

Woman livid when her boyfriend tips their waitress the same amount as the bill

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have dated some pretty shady, unfortunate men in my life, but none of them were quite like Ricky.

Read full story
248 comments

Man breaks up with woman who collects human teeth in a jar

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have always had an aversion to teeth. Some people are grossed out by feet, some people don’t like looking at things with holes in them, but me?

Read full story
11 comments

Woman doesn’t recognize ex-husband after he loses his nose being run over by girlfriend in freak accident

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently wrote about my friend Patty who hid behind a potted plant to avoid her ex-husband at a fancy restaurant we went to together.

Read full story
156 comments

Woman hides behind potted plant in fancy restaurant to avoid seeing ex-husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a waitress I met a great many people that became friends of mine, and one of them was a woman almost 30 years my senior, Patty.

Read full story
89 comments

Woman demands that waiter at restaurant fetch phone she dropped in the toilet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I spent years and years of my life waitressing and a number of different kids of establishments and feel like I could fill a book with all the stories I have of the wacky things people did to me and my fellow servers during that time.

Read full story
194 comments

Man breaks up with lazy woman who uses grandmother’s handicapped parking sticker wherever she goes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Elsa is the laziest person I have ever met, hands down.

Read full story
216 comments

Woman accidentally finds out daughter is non-binary and changing their pronouns from school teacher

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend’s daughter came out as non-binary last year, wanting to change their pronouns to they/them instead of she/her.

Read full story
1235 comments

Man dates young woman, then cheats and ends up marrying her mother instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Carissa was a bit of an odd duck and lived an unconventional life.

Read full story
307 comments

Woman stops receiving child support payments, finds out child’s father has passed away

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Britney was one of those friends that came in and out of my life throughout the years.

Read full story
1011 comments

Old woman refuses to attend family party because her son brought his mistress

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. For what it’s worth, I know how lucky I am. Not many women who enter into affairs with married men are accepted by his family, but I have been pretty lucky so far.

Read full story
371 comments

Store closes because employee refuses to wear deodorant to work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. In my formative years I worked in a retail establishment that showcased all kinds of human nature - a children’s toy store.

Read full story
820 comments

Waitress enraged when customer grabs her wrist and shoves her hand into a piece of cold fish

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was a waitress for many, many years and have hundreds of stories to tell that will show you the entire range of humanity from good to bad to gross to beautiful.

Read full story
620 comments

Woman’s fiancée gets co-worker pregnant but the wedding was already paid in full

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Kristen was so excited to get married to her fiancée Tom.

Read full story
427 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy