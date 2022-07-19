Father pushes bride out of carriage on the way to wedding ceremony, she sprains ankle and hobbles down aisle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Taylor Gray on Unsplash

My friend Angela’s wedding was one of the most ridiculous affairs I’ve ever been a part of in my life.

I had the pleasure of being one of her bridesmaids and so therefore had a front row seat for all of the shenanigans she got herself into, up to and including the ones on her wedding day.

Angela wanted an extravagant ceremony, she wanted to make a remarkable entrance, too, and so she rented an antique carriage pulled by horses to drive her to the outdoor area where the ceremony was to be conducted.

I waited with her other bridesmaids, her husband-to-be and his groomsmen, and we all watched and heard “Ooooo's” and “Aahhhh's” from the audience as the carriage approached with more speed than I had anticipated.

The closer the carriage got to us, the more apparent it became that the two horses pulling it were somehow disgruntled and out of control.

The man driving the carriage was leaning back in his seat, gripping the reigns and shouting at the horses, and the wedding guests became visibly distraught.

As the carriage approached the group of guests, I saw the door of the carriage slide open and the skirt of Angela’s white dress began billowing out - and then the rest of her collapsed out of the carriage, took a few steps, and then fell into a heap on the carpeted aisle.

Her father jumped out of the carriage a few seconds later and the horses took off with it.

We all watched as Angela’s dad tended to her, picking her up off the ground and getting her on her feet, brushing off her dress and fixing her veil.

They exchanged a few words we couldn’t hear, and then Angela and her dad began walking, well, hobbling down the aisle.

I didn’t hear about this until just after the wedding, but when the two of them realized that they were in a runaway carriage, but the carriage was going relatively slowly, Angela’s dad opened the door and pushed her out at just the right moment.

Her ankle was sprained and she was barely able to dance or walk for the rest of her wedding, but the rest of us enjoyed the party, and we were glad she didn’t hurt herself badly - because it was definitely a night to remember.