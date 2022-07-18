Woman livid when her boyfriend tips their waitress the same amount as the bill

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash

I have dated some pretty shady, unfortunate men in my life, but none of them were quite like Ricky.

Ricky was four years younger than me, something that was not normal for me, to be dating someone so much younger, but he was very attractive and very carefree and fun, and I thought he would be great for a summer fling if not anything more.

I spent one summer riding on the back of his motorcycle to the beach, to state parks to go hiking, and of course back and forth between parties and our apartments most nights of the week that we weren’t working.

The annoying thing was, Ricky liked to be the center of attention, the life of the party, and if he didn’t get a chance to show off, he wasn’t really having a good time.

Hence why we didn’t spend a lot of alone time together, I guess. My attention alone just wasn’t enough for him.

Another annoying thing about Ricky was that he was very cheap.

He hardly ever paid for me when we went out, and I’m not saying a man should always pay for their girlfriend’s drinks or dinners, but it would be nice once in a while, especially since he was making a lot more money than me at the time.

The combination of not paying enough attention to me and never spending any money on me both caught up with him one night that I convinced him to take me out to dinner at a nice Italian restaurant.

Our waitress was a tall, thin, black haired beauty of a woman and she instantly attracted Ricky, I could tell because of the way he was smiling at her and eyeing her all through dinner, making me more and more angry and uncomfortable.

He was ignoring me, but really putting on a show of his “charm” for our waitress, and just when I thought it couldn’t get worse the bill came.

I was ready to pay for half, go dutch once again, but Ricky picked up the check and slipped two crisp one-hundred dollar bills into the folder and told our waitress it was all set, he didn’t need any change.

I knew our dinner couldn’t have come to over a hundred dollars tops, so not only did he tip her a hundred percent of our meal, he tipped her a hundred dollars - more than he had ever spent on me at any given time in our short relationship.

I knew that this show of generosity wasn’t for me at all, it was to impress the waitress with his money and charm, but it was not at all charming to me.

I wish I could say that was the last straw of our relationship, but to my detriment I continued dating Ricky for months, putting up with more and more shenanigans before I’d finally had enough.

What would you have done in that situation, would you have left him?