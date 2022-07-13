Woman doesn’t recognize ex-husband after he loses his nose being run over by girlfriend in freak accident

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Brittany Colette on Unsplash

I recently wrote about my friend Patty who hid behind a potted plant to avoid her ex-husband at a fancy restaurant we went to together.

She had had a terrible, contested divorce but ended up receiving a good amount of alimony from him, enough for her to practically live on without having to work.

When she hid behind the plant, she was doing so because he was at the restaurant with his new girlfriend and she didn’t want any confrontation with the two of them.

Alas, this would not be the last time Patty ran into her ex-husband, but the next time she did would be even more memorable for her.

One day at at the restaurant where we worked together, Patty and I sat down in a slow time for a little break and cup of coffee.

It was then that she told me what had happened to her that weekend.

Apparently, Patty was out grocery shopping when she heard her name being called behind her and she turned to a man she didn’t recognize.

She told me his face was a mess of cuts, scratches, and bruises, and there was a big, flat bandage over the area of where the man’s nose used to be.

“Hi, Patty,” he said again, and she squinted at him, taking in his build, his hair, his eyes behind their swollen bruised lids.

“Gary?” she asked, and then finally realized she was staring at her ex-husband.

“What happened to you?”

Patty recounted the story to me as I will to you:

Apparently, Gary was in the driveway rolling up a garden hose when his girlfriend got in her car and started backing up to leave without realizing he was there.

As Gary was facing away from her car, he didn’t see or hear it rolling toward him, and she hit him from behind, making him pitch forward onto the driveway and landed face first on the concrete, skidding forward as the car pushed and then started to roll over him before his girlfriend realized what had happened.

Gary was seriously injured and an ambulance needed to be called.

His nose was completely ripped from his face and was not able to be reattached, so he explained to Patty that he would eventually be getting a prosthetic nose.

“Can you believe it?” Patty exclaimed to me after telling this story, and wide eyed, mouth open, I shook my head in shock.

But of course I could believe it, because as we all know, truth is always stranger than fiction.

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

