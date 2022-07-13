Ringing in ears making woman crazy is actually swarm of bees in her fireplace

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Damien TUPINIER on Unsplash

I had a rather interesting thing happen to me some years ago.

Have you ever had something happen to you that made you feel like you were going slowly insane?

For me, it was this low hum, this sort of ringing I felt in my ears whenever I was in my house.

As soon as I walked out the door it would stop, which made it even stranger, but the fact that the moment I walked into my house my ears started buzzing and ringing was starting to drive me insane.

I finally went to the doctor and told them about it, and she thought that I was crazy.

“It only happens inside your house?”

“Yes,” I told her.

She just stared thoughtfully at me for a while, and asked if I wanted a scan of my brain, but at the time I declined, because she said:

“You know, it’s probably something in your house making a ringing or buzzing noise and you’re hearing it.”

I took that thought home with me and started investigating, slowly walking around the house and figuring out where it was the worst, and it was definitely worse in the living room than any other room in the house.

I walked around the living room, and when I got close to the fireplace I paused - the sound was definitely louder there.

I stepped forward and put my ear closer to the fireplace and that’s when the sound seemed to change, it seemed to take on a form, a life of its own.

Because it was indeed life.

“Oh, no,” I muttered to myself, and then I did the only thing I knew to do… I called the fire department for help.

“I think my fireplace is filled with bees and I don’t know what to do!” I told them.

About a half hour later, a crew rolled up into my driveway.

They told me it would be safer for me to wait outside while they went it and dealt with the problem, and I’m not sure exactly what they did but it involved ladders going up the outside of the chimney were later I saw a massive hornet’s nest being removed.

“Good thing it’s summer,” one of the firemen said as he was leaving. “Probably don’t want to open up that flue for a while.”

I didn’t, and so I didn’t.

Have you ever had anything this strange happen in your house?