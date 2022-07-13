Woman hides behind potted plant in fancy restaurant to avoid seeing ex-husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

When I was a waitress I met a great many people that became friends of mine, and one of them was a woman almost 30 years my senior, Patty.

Even though I was in my thirties and she was in her sixties we got along great and would often spend time together outside of work.

Patty and I loved having cookouts in her backyard in the summertime, and loved eating in general, so we’d often go out to restaurants together as well - something many servers love to do: be served.

Once evening Patty and I decided to go to a rather nice restaurant that we hadn’t tried before.

It was a white table cloth, multiple forks kind of restaurant and I didn’t really feel like I fit in somewhere so fancy, but we gave it a whirl.

Halfway through dinner, Patty looked over my shoulder, her fork poised before her mouth and said:

“Oh, NO!”

“What is it?” I asked.

“It’s my ex-husband!” she whisper-shrieked, and then practically leapt out of her chair to hide behind a big potted plant that was sitting next to our table.

I sat at the table alone, my mouth agape, looking around and wondering which man in the restaurant was her ex-husband, because I had never met him.

“Where is he?” I whispered to her.

“Shhhh!” Was her only response from behind the plant.

Our server came over, visibly disturbed by Patty crouched down on the ground between a plant and another table full of diners, and asked what was the problem.

“He owes me alimony is the problem,” Patty muttered, but she refused to move from behind the plant.

“Patty, come on,” I said, trying to get her to come back to the table. “How bad can seeing him be?”

“Oh, it’s bad!” was her answer.

I finished my meal and asked for a box so Patty could take the rest of her food to go, and finally Patty slunk out from behind the plant and came back to her seat.

“Oh, so that must have been him,” I said, because she only emerged once a tall, older gentleman with a younger woman had gotten up and left.

“That was his new girlfriend,” Patty said, “The reason he owes me alimony.”

I did everything I could to bite my tongue and not roll my eyes at her.

Then again, how would you have reacted if you had seen your ex-husband out with his new girlfriend and he owed you money?