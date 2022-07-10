Woman accidentally finds out daughter is non-binary and changing their pronouns from school teacher

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ItpeY_0ga7sYPn00
Photo by Rob Martin on Unsplash

My boyfriend’s daughter came out as non-binary last year, wanting to change their pronouns to they/them instead of she/her.

This threw his whole family for a loop, but they slowly and eventually got used to it and relaxed into letting their daughter grapple with her identity while supporting her through it.

Billy, my boyfriend, was the first person they told about their pronoun change because they trusted him so much to support them through it.

Sadly, this is not the case for every child and every family.

I went to get my hair done the other day and settled in for the long process of getting my roots bleached blond by my stylist, Dana.

We talked about all sorts of things. She had gotten married since the last time I had seen her, had adopted a new dog, and was about to embark on a weekend of line dancing lessons.

Then, she told me something that shocked me.

“You wouldn’t believe what happened with my daughter Ariel last week,” she said, and then proceeded to tell me the story.

Last week, she got a call from one of her daughter’s teachers - who kept referring to someone named Aren.

“I’m sorry, I think you have the wrong parent,” she interrupted them - and was met with a dead silence.

A very long, awkward silence.

“No, Ariel has been going by the name Aren and he/them pronouns at school since March.”

Dana was shocked.

It had been four months since their child had come out to their teachers, friends, and everyone at school as being non-binary and Dana was one of the last to know.

 Dana wasn’t mad, per se.

She was just heartbroken that her child hadn’t felt safe and comfortable enough to come to her and tell her this very important bit of information.

It has only been a week since Dana found this out so she is still processing, but she accepts her child for who they are just like my boyfriend did.

That doesn’t mean it isn’t hard to be the last to know something so important.

How would you feel?

