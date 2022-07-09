Man dates young woman, then cheats and ends up marrying her mother instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Eric Ward on Unsplash

My friend Carissa was a bit of an odd duck and lived an unconventional life.

She was a single mom of an eight year old daughter at the time this happened, and she was sharing a small two bedroom apartment with her mother.

Carissa and her mom had a great relationship, probably because her mom, Doreen, was so carefree and cool.

Though, some might say, irresponsible and immature.

One summer, Carissa started dating a guy named David and he spent a lot of time at her apartment, and therefore, also with Doreen.

Things seemed to be going great for Carissa.

She was very happy with David, who worked from home for a tech company, so he was always available to babysit Carissa’s daughter when necessary, like when Carissa and Doreen were working in the afternoons and evenings.

After about a year, Carissa started pushing David to move in together and get their own place but he resisted, saying he wasn’t ready, even though she felt the relationship was progressing nicely and he certainly could afford it.

More months went by and she kept pressing him, she was sick of living with her mom in a tiny apartment and never having privacy with her boyfriend, but still he resisted, and finally Carissa demanded to know why.

In a tearful breakdown, David admitted that he had been having an affair with Doreen for six months, and they were deeply in love despite their sixteen year age difference.

Carissa was heartbroken and immediately threw David out of her house, but when she did, Doreen followed.

Within weeks Doreen and David were living together in their own apartment, starting their life together as if he had never had a relationship with Carissa for over a year.

In six months, Doreen and David were married, and fifty-two year old Doreen started contemplating using a surrogate so she and David could have their own child.

Carissa eventually moved on, but not before cutting ties with her mother - she just couldn’t bring herself to forgive her for the heartbreak and ultimate deception.

What would you do?