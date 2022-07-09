Woman stops receiving child support payments, finds out child’s father has passed away

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Christian Bowen on Unsplash

Britney was one of those friends that came in and out of my life throughout the years.

After meeting here at a restaurant where we were both waitresses, we lost touch for a few years before she got a job at the toy store I worked for and by that point had had a daughter with a man who cheated on her and flew the coop.

Britney was the kind of single mom that had no help whatsoever from family and not a big group of friends.

She was a strong, independent woman and worked hard for her daughter and to put a roof over their heads which is very hard to do when you are a single mom.

However, she still relied on her ex’s child support payments every month, as meagre as they were.

Her ex had avoided child support for months, until it got to the point where the court started garnishing his paychecks and depositing the money directly to Britney.

Then, one day, the payments stopped.

Britney tried to contact her ex, but the phone numbers she had for him were disconnected.

His friends and family that she knew of said they hadn’t heard from him in a while, that he had moved to another state, which Britney didn’t even know.

I know Britney wanted to be able to support herself without her ex’s help, but at that point in time it just wasn’t tenable, so she had to go looking for him.

What she found was horrible.

It took her weeks of daily searching, including calling police departments, hospitals, and anyone who’d ever known him.

Finally she got in touch with a friend of his that said they too hadn’t heard from him in a while, but they had his new address.

Britney gave the address to the police so they could go to the house and do a wellness check - she had convinced them that at this point it was necessary.

Unfortunately, they found her ex in his bed.

He’d had an aneurysm in his sleep and passed peacefully, but was left there for weeks.

Britney was shocked at what she found out, but not shocked that he had no assets to leave her or their child.

She had gotten on basically on her own for most of her daughter’s life, and would carry on without him and his child support money.

It was just an even sadder ending to an already sad story.