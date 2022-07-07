Waitress enraged when customer grabs her wrist and shoves her hand into a piece of cold fish

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYWX8_0gXdG7Kl00
Photo by Farrah K on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I was a waitress for many, many years and have hundreds of stories to tell that will show you the entire range of humanity from good to bad to gross to beautiful.

I feel like everyone should be a waiter or waitress at one point in their life so that they may get a taste of what it is like to serve other people.

It teaches you how to be humble, for one thing, and patient and kind, but it also teaches you very much the kind of person you do not want to be.

I worked at a busy family restaurant for years and one of our biggest draws was the fried fish we had every Friday afternoon.

The place would be packed with people getting their fish and chips and we were an award winning restaurant so got very few complaints about the food or service.

This is why I was so surprised by the event that I am about to retell.

One Friday afternoon I was going about my business when I passed a table that wasn’t mine, I hadn’t waited on the single woman who was sitting there alone eating her fish and chips, but she called out to me to get my attention.

“Hey, you!” She called out.

I could tell by her tone and the word choice she used to get my attention that this probably wouldn’t be good.

“My fish is cold on the inside,” she said.

“I’m so sorry, I’d be happy to tell your waitress to put in a new order for you.”

“This is just nasty,” she continued as if she hadn’t heard me. “I mean, it’s stone cold on the inside, feel it!” 

That’s when she reached out and grabbed my wrist, hard, and pulled my hand down to her plate, shoving my fingers and palm into her piece of fried fish.

“You feel how cold that is?”

Disgusted and enraged, I yanked my hand away and picked up her plate from the table.

 “I’ll get you a new one. Certainly you won’t want it now that my hand has been in it,” I said.

I walked into the kitchen with her plate and dumped it into the trash before going to tell my manager what had happened.

He did get her a new plate of fish and chips, but then he delivered it to her himself and told her something along the lines of ‘Thank you for your business, but if you physically touch another one of my staff, you will not be welcome to come back.”

I never saw the lady again - she found her Friday fish elsewhere.

