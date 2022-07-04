Man cheats on affair partner with hairy legs with a woman who has hairy armpits

Photo by Riccardo Mion on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I made some very questionable dating decisions in my formative years, but none worse than having an affair with my best friend’s husband.

It was just a casual fling I had with my friend Angela’s husband, James, but it was a casual fling that lasted for over a year and a half - over the length of their marriage, actually.

I never fell in love with him, but I did care for him and he became a close friend of mine.

Even though he was married and was cheating on his wife with me, I still had some expectations, like that I would be the only other “other” woman in his life.

Unfortunately, that didn’t turn out to be the case.

Once James decided to leave Angela because he wasn’t happy with her, and she was cheating on him too, he changed.

I thought that him leaving Angela meant that he would spend more time with me but the opposite happened - he spent less and less time with me and seemed to start avoiding me at times when we would usually see or talk to each other.

A week or so had gone by since I’d seen him at one point and I sort of let myself go, thinking the thing with him was over.

When I’m not dating anyone, I don’t tend to bother to shave my legs, so I let my legs get kind of hairy, and then one day James showed up at my apartment.

Let’s just say, he was appalled by my hairy legs, he was grossed out by them (or so he told me) and he left rather quickly, not wanting to even touch me.

Another week or so went by, and I heard that James had started dating someone named Greta, a woman who was well known around town for being a total hippie.

She smelled like patchouli, she wore flowers in her hair, she often went into public without wearing a bra, and she not only had hairy legs, she had visibly hairy armpits - I mean her armpits were just flowing with hair.

I couldn’t believe it.

He was grossed out by my hairy legs, and essentially left me for a woman who was even more hairy, and proudly and constantly so.

After that, I didn’t want anything to do with James and I ended things with him finally, but I can’t say it didn’t sting quite a bit, the way things ended, even though they never should have happened to begin with.