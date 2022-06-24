Therapist dumps patient for being too boring and never changing her life

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I have gone through my fair share of mental health professionals in my lifetime, from therapist to psychiatrists, I have “tried on” different people to help me with my issues and I’ve never been slow to fire a therapist that wasn’t working out for me.

This can happen for a lot of reasons, wanting to fire your therapist.

They could just have different worldviews and life experiences than you that make you feel uncomfortable, they can be too old or young for you, and they can also be completely judgmental to you.

I had all three rolled into one with my last therapist.

I could tell she completely judged me for having an affair and thought the relationship was horrible for my life even though I was completely in love, and she made her feelings known.

Clearly, having and being in an affair is a hard situation, and in my case, nothing changed for a long time before my affair partner told his wife about us.

Apparently, this bored my therapist.

I would check in with her every week and tell her no, not much has changed, he’s still living at home with his wife, I am still waiting for him to leave.

“Do you want to skip next week’s session?”

When she asked me that, that was the first clue that she didn’t want to work with me anymore.

Then she started cutting our sessions shorter, saying, “Well, if you don’t have anything else to talk about, maybe we can meet next week or the week after?”

Finally, after many weeks of this, she told me:

“I just don’t think there’s anything else I can do for you to help you through this time in your life, I could recommend other therapists who might be a better fit for you.”

She may as well have said, it’s not me, it’s you.

She was sick of me never changing my life and just didn’t want to hear it anymore, or at least that is the impression I took away.

Have you ever had an experience like this with a therapist?

What would you have done?