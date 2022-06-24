Woman slaps friend in parking lot over bucket of fried chicken while kids looked on

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I must admit I have never been the best at making friends.

I have two girlfriends that I’ve known and loved and cherished for more than thirty years now, and other than that I’ve had a lot of other casual friends and acquaintances come and go from my life, which I am thinking now is a good thing.

I mean, it’s a good thing for me to keep people at a distance in general, because I don’t seem to work well with others.

There was this woman Carrie I was friends with a few years ago who was… unstable. That’s the nicest way I can put it.

Her moods swung wildly from happy to sad to enraged depending on the situation at hand, and you never really knew what you were going to get when you hung out with Carrie.

One day we went swimming at my grandma’s pool and then took our kids to KFC for lunch. She had two kids, I had my one daughter, and we split a bucket of fried chicken with some sides and each paid for half.

She was in a good mood that day so I didn’t think anything weird would go on, but when we went to leave, well, I was wrong.

We got out to the parking lot and I had been carrying the bucket with the leftover chicken because she had a young child’s hand to hold.

When we got to her car she said:

“Okay, I’ll take the chicken.”

“Don’t you want to go back to your place and we’ll split the rest?” I asked.

“Mary, I have two kids and make a lot less money than you do, I need these leftovers, you don’t.” She snapped at me with such an intense swing in attitude I didn’t know how to react.

“You don’t have to be mean about it,” I said, glaring at her.

And then she slapped me.

She slapped me across the face and grabbed the bucket of chicken out of my hand.

“You’re not a very good friend,” she said to me, and turned away and walked off to her car with the chicken.

Needless to say, that is the last time I hung out with that particular “friend” Carrie.

None of us need that kind of negativity in our lives.