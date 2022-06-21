Patient panics alone in exam room when doctors and nurses forget she is there

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

When I was on State health insurance that was particularly subpar in areas, especially when it came to the quality of primary care doctors, I had something happen to me that horrifies me to this day.

It was winter, and I had come down with some terrible chest and head cold that had me all stuffed up in the nose and hacking up my lungs.

Every time I coughed it felt like my chest was going to explode and I couldn’t take it anymore, I had to go to the doctor, even though I hated going to my doctor’s office.

It was always so crowded, full of sick people (which freaked me out even before Covid!) and I generally waited for at least an hour every time I went there, and this time was no exception.

When I finally got into the exam room, the second, smaller, worse waiting room as Jerry Seinfeld would say, I waited even longer.

Eventually the doctor came in and listened to my chest and lungs and decided that I needed to have a breathing treatment in his office, right then.

I had never had a steroid breathing treatment before but I am the type of person who goes along with what doctors say generally, because they’re the ones who went to medical school.

A nurse came in and set me up with this breathing machine where I had to breath in a medicinal vapor to help clear my lungs. She told me the treatment would take “a little while” and then left me there.

I sat, holding this vaporizer to my face and breathing in and out, and started feeling very bad.

My heart started racing, I started to shake and sweat, and this sent me into a panic.

I immediately stopped the breathing treatment but the strange and scary symptoms only seemed to be getting worse.

I stumbled off the exam table and opened the door, calling out:

“Hello? Someone help me please!”

No one came.

I called again and again, and eventually wandered down the hallways until I found my nurse chatting at a desk, and when she saw me her face blanched and she panicked herself, shuffling me back to my exam room.

“Why did you leave me?” I huffed at her, angry and still scared, my heart still pounding.

“I’m so sorry,” the nurse said, “Not many people have reactions like this.”

I wonder now if I could have sued them or something for leaving me there to panic and possibly fall out or die in the exam room alone, but I’m not that kind of woman.

Yet, anyway.

How would you have reacted?