Girl adopts stray baby raccoon and almost gets rabies when she is attacked

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ANlW_0g1AsKJH00
Photo by Gary Bendig on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I grew up in the deep woods, and when I was a kid one of my best friend’s, Kate, found an abandoned baby raccoon in her yard and somehow convinced her parents to let her keep it in their house and take care of it.

The baby raccoon was so small Kate had to bottle feed it milk and cream to nurse it to life and get it to thrive, and once it started thriving, well, things took a bit of a turn.

The raccoon, whose name was Sugar, had been so sweet when it was little and bottle fed, when it curled into a fur ball in a blanket Kate carried it around in like a baby sling.

It was adorable to watch it skitter around her bedroom, climbing up her bedposts, hanging by its little claws from her curtains, but eventually always coming back to Kate and the comforting blanket.

However, the older Sugar got, the more wild Sugar became.

Kate was supposed to keep Sugar in her bedroom while she was caring for it, and Sugar started clawing at the bedroom door when Kate was gone at school, to the point where the paint and slivers of wood were pulled off and the door was ruined.

Then, Sugar escaped Kate’s room and terrorized the house, running wild through the rooms, knocking over lamps and pulling at curtains as it liked to do, and then it finally jumped on and attacked Kate’s mother.

But still, Kate’s dad was a soft hearted man and let her keep Sugar a little longer, making Kate keep the raccoon in a crate in her room while she was at school and couldn’t supervise it, but then Sugar just screamed and clawed at the cage all day, so Kate was told she had to let Sugar go.

She finally brought Sugar outside and set her free, but Sugar kept coming back to the house for food and company, so Kate kept feeding Sugar and hanging out with it in the yard.

One evening, Kate was in the yard with Sugar and all of a sudden a family of raccoons came out of the woods and stalked right toward her.

Not thinking she was in danger, Kate didn’t get up and run away from these wild raccoons, she got up and walked toward them, and one of them attacked her.

Kate ended up with bites and scratches all over her arms and chest, and her parents immediately brought her to the emergency room.

Unfortunately for Kate, they found out at the hospital that there had been rabid raccoons and opossums in the area and they recommended she start a course of rabies treatment just in case the raccoon had been infected.

I’d like to say this was the first and last time Kate rescued wild animals from her yard, but that would not be the case.

Some people just have big hearts for animals, and she is one of them.

# Humor# Life# Animals# Kids

