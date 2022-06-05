Woman has affair with her father's friend and breaks up a marriage

Photo by Md. Zahid Hasan Joy on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

A few years ago I found out that I am the product of a scandalous affair between my mother and grandfather’s best friend.

My father was around 25 years older than her, and when my mom announced to him that she was pregnant with me, he revealed to her that he was already married with a family.

When my mom found this out she left him and decided to have me on her own, quite a brave thing to do back in the eighties, but obviously I am glad she made that choice because my bio-dad wanted nothing to do with my existence.

It turns out that one of the reasons he didn’t want me was that he already had four other children with two other women after having affair after affair.

My mother fell victim to a serial cheater and had to carry the remind of that around with her for the rest of her life, and that reminder is me.

Not surprisingly, my bio-dad’s current wife at the time found out about his indiscretion and the impending affair child that I was, and she took my two half-brothers and left him.

From what I found out from my niece, they went through a nasty, contentious divorce that was drawn out for years and had my bio-dad paying her so much money in child support and alimony that it practically left him homeless.

As some would say, even me, he got what he deserved for doing what he did, but it’s strange knowing that if he hadn’t somehow seduced my mother, I would not exist.