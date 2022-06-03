Woman cheats on her fiancée and loses her engagement ring on the same night

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l20qH_0fzTeDVZ00
Photo by Andre Jackson on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

My old friend Angela has been married once but is currently on her fourth engagement.

 I had the privilege of being there the first time she got engaged to a guy named Adam when she was only twenty.

He was in a rock band and stopped playing in the middle of a set to announce to the crowd that he was in love with her and wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and then got down on one knee and presented to her one of the most beautiful rings I’d ever seen, for a twenty year old.

It wasn’t a diamond, but a huge pink sapphire flanked by two smaller diamonds, and it glistened on her finger as we danced the rest of the night away.

When the band was done playing, Adam had to stick around with them until the bar closed, but Angela and I left to go to a party with some other friends.

It was at this party that I caught Angela kissing our friend Drew in the dark stairwell and had to promise to her that I wouldn’t tell Adam about her little indiscretion, as she called it.

Later, we got in the car to go back to the bar and pick up Adam, and that’s when Angela realized that the big pink sapphire from her ring was missing from its setting.

Angela lost her mind, and unfortunately lost that particular pink sapphire forever, perhaps in the stairwell the first time she cheated on that particular fiancee.

“Just pretend nothing happened,” she told me.

 Angela let Adam notice that the stone was missing from her finger, and then she feigned ignorance as to how and where it may have been lost, leading us to search the venue and her car uselessly for hours into the early morning.

The funny part is that Adam replaced the stone for her, and a few months later when they broke up, he asked for it back.

I always thought she should have kept that beautiful pink sapphire ring; it didn’t look like an engagement ring at all, but that may have been as tacky as cheating on the night she got engaged.

