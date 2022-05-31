Opinion: I have been in two affairs and still don't know why anyone would choose to cheat

Photo by Cofohint Esin on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Despite having been the affair partner to two married men in my life for an extended period of time, I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.

The first one was just scandalous, but the second one snuck up on me, a stranger who I thought was safe to talk to, turning into a friend I never wanted to stop talking to, turning out to be the love of my life.

I didn’t mean for it to happen.

I can even say I didn’t want it to happen, because truly, the whole reason I started talking to him in the first place was because I thought his married status made him “safe” to talk to.

Because I couldn’t possibly be stupid enough to have an affair again.

Right.

The fact that my partner is married is pretty much the only bad thing about our relationship, we are perfect together in every other way, and things are perfect when we are together, but still, the marriage looms.

We lived in a happy love bubble for months before finally stepping out to face the reality of the fact he was in two relationships and that, my friends, is an unsustainable thing when you are actually a monogamous person.

Luckily, I’m not a jealous person.

Jealous people can’t handle affairs.

I’m practical, a realist, I understand that the time I have with my partner is planned and limited, and I accepted that as part of the deal.

But that doesn’t mean the deal doesn’t still suck.

Why would anyone choose this?

I have to admit that part of what made my first affair was the scandalousness of it — the fact that we had to hide it, be really sneaky about it, take risks constantly — and yet we still did it constantly.

It wasn’t a fear of getting caught — I literally couldn’t even let my mind go there — it was just that feeling of doing something bad made it good.

But such is not the case now, not in this relationship.

Believe it or not, not all affairs are about physical aspect.

I knew I was in love with my partner before I ever even met him in person, this was all feeling, all connection and an indescribable comfort.

When feelings are involved it’s a whole new ballgame, and playing the game sucks.

So, it’s strange for me to see so many women online who like to have affairs with married men.

Why would you ever want to willingly enter such a hard and dramatic sort of relationship when there are so many other available options out there?

I see it online everywhere — women who glorify cheating - and I really don’t get it.

Is the desire for unavailable men just ingrained in some people?

Fun fact: I myself am the product of a scandalous affair.

I’m the baby that broke up a marriage and family, my mom was the dreaded “other woman”.

When I was in high school, I pined for years after a guy who was dating one of my neighbors, and it wasn’t pretty.

I was horrified recently, looking through my old high school yearbook and seeing that one of my quotes actually was:

“A girlfriend is merely an obstacle, she is not a wall.”

Looking back, even the last guy I dated wasn’t completely available.

He was on the rebound after getting out of a long(ish) relationship with a girl who was much younger than him, she was always butting into our lives, asking for him back, and eventually he left me to go back to her.

We dated for six months, and the whole time I felt like I never really had a chance, because that unfinished business of his loomed.

When I got into my first affair, I could have stopped things at any time.

I could have said no, this is crazy, this will hurt my friend, this will ruin your marriage, this could break us apart.

But I didn’t.

When things really started getting serious with my current partner, I could have done the same thing, but I was selfish and wanted to keep him forever.

Maybe this is just the way I am.

Or is it coincidence?

I wish I could say.

I wouldn’t choose this, so why did I keep choosing it?

I feel like I contradict myself saying that I would never choose to enter into an affair when clearly I’ve done it twice and neither affairs were brief.

See how this is confusing, even to me?

It’s hard, it hurts in so many ways, it’s not good for anyone — and yet I did it once knowing that, and then I did it again.

Like I said, I don’t recommend it.

Affairs are not for the faint of heart.

But, the heart wants what it wants, right?