Opinion: I believe everyone has the strength to quit smoking cold turkey like I did six years ago

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWb3q_0fok6esX00
Photo by Patrick Brinksma on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

It’s hard to believe after all this time has gone by without smoking that I was a pack a day smoker for about thirteen years.

I started smoking when I was eighteen and I’ll never forget my first cigarette.

I had just arrived back to a hotel with my boyfriend after seeing The Cure in Philadelphia and, drunk and with bad ideas filling my head, I took the cigarette from my boyfriend’s hand and had my first drag.

Then I wanted another.

And another.

And another.

The funny thing is, it isn’t that easy to become a smoker.

The first couple of weeks of smoking have their ups and downs. Of course, there is the buzz and little high you get from the first few drags, but then it’s a matter of choking down the stinky smoke up until the point you are addicted and can’t stop even if you want to.

I did stop once, when I was pregnant, but picked up the habit again three days after giving birth.

I’d just had a baby, I already felt like total crap, why not keep smoking even after a three day break?

You’d think that after nine months of not smoking I wouldn’t have the urge to pick it up again, but you’d be wrong.

I think David Sedaris said it best when he said:

“I’ve always been a smoker. I just didn’t have any cigarettes.”

Well, I haven’t had a cigarette in six years now and I still consider myself a smoker and probably always will, just like someone who hasn’t taken a drink in a decade is still an alcoholic.

Even though I don’t crave cigarettes anymore, sometimes I still want one.

Sometimes, I get a whiff of smoke from somewhere and remember how good it felt for it to fill my lungs, like scratching an itch inside that nothing else can scratch.

So, why did I quit smoking for good even though I loved smoking?

I quit cold turkey on a date I don’t remember sometime between my birthday in September and Halloween.

I had wanted to quit for a long time and had been trying all kinds of things to curb my cigarette use — I tried vaping nicotine, I tried the gum, I tried an online support group, I even tried in therapy, but I always came back to the next smoke.

Then, one day, I decided enough was enough.

I quit mostly because I couldn’t afford it anymore.

Back then, a pack of cigarettes ran around $8.00 or more and I was smoking at least a pack a day.

When I realized that I would be saving almost $400 a month by quitting, that was finally made me do it.

I had my last cigarette on my porch at night before bed, and the next day I didn’t have one.

Or the day after that.

Or the day after that.

And haven’t had one since.

But HOW did I quit, you ask?

Easy.

Hard.

Deep. Inner. Strength.

Just like with losing weight, you have to want to quit smoking more than you want anything else in your life.

You have to NOT want that cigarette even more than you want it.

You have to keep reminding yourself the reasons that you are quitting, and use those to propel you through the days until the addiction finally breaks and the itch inside goes away.

But what really made quitting cold turkey relatively easy for me — or, at least a lot easier than I thought it would be — is how powerful quitting made me feel.

Yes, quitting smoking made me feel like a powerful, magical being.

By not smoking, I was asserting to myself that I was in control of my life and the things I chose to do, and that no addiction could beat me if I wanted it bad enough.

Every day that went by without smoking made me feel more proud of myself, and that pride carried me on through the days of wanting and got me through the other side.

I looked at it, like I still look at it, as conquering a dragon that was out to slay me.

I turned the tables because I wanted it more than anything else.

And I wouldn’t let the addiction win.

Was it hard?

Heck yeah.

There were days in the beginning when I saw people smoking and I actually envisioned punching them in the face just so I could steal the cigarette from their hand and smoke it myself.

It was hard for me then to be around other smokers, but as the years went on it got easier, because the smell of smokers started to really bother me.

Did I really smell that bad all the time?

Yeah, I did — and when you’re a smoker, you don’t even notice it.

Nor do you really notice all the money you are burning away until you suddenly have $400 extra dollars in your bank account every month.

I took a vacation from not smoking.

Quitting became its own reward, and I’m not even talking about the rewards to my health, which were manifold.

No more waking up in the morning and hacking up a lung.

No more huffing and puffing going up and down the stairs for laundry.

No more increased risk of death, yeah, that’s a good thing.

Can anyone quit cold turkey?

I believe anyone can, yes.

When I see friends trying to quit using the vapes or patches or gum, I fear for their success because they’re still getting the nicotine that causes the addiction, just in a less satisfying way.

Often, those people stop being satisfied by the supplemental nicotine and go back to the cigarettes.

Because it’s not just about the addiction.

Smoking is enjoyable — ask any smoker, they will tell you that even though they might think it’s bad or gross or that they should quit — smokers enjoy smoking.

I know I do, I just won’t do it anymore.

Now, it’s not physically easy to quit.

You’re going to feel like crap for a while, you’re going to be jonesing for a smoke, you’re going to be irritable and mean and angry, and maybe you’ll be afraid that you can’t do it.

Take the fear you have of quitting — the fear that you won’t be able to — and put it aside for just one moment.

Then, pick up the pride you will feel from just one day of not smoking.

Imagine the pride and power in yourself you’ll feel after a week of resisting the temptations.

A month.

Then imagine the day coming when you can say “I quit smoking a year ago.”

Imagine and let that guide your way.

The addiction is real, but the choice to pick up that cigarette is all in your head, and YOU are in control of your choices.

If I can do it, you can do it.

I believe in you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Smoking# Addiction# Life# Lifestyle# Motivation

Comments / 4

Published by

Writer, reader, blogger, mom.

Connecticut State
1827 followers

More from Mary Duncan

A DNA test proved that my cousin is my niece after my mom had an affair.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A few years ago I found out that I am the product of a scandalous affair between my mother and grandfather’s best friend, a man who was more than 20 years her senior.

Read full story
33 comments

Opinion: Maybe I was born to cheat and have affairs with other people's husbands

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me friends, family, and myself who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up I lived with my mom, grandparents, and great-grandmother in the same little house I’m living in now with my daughter, parents, and grandmother.

Read full story
48 comments

Opinion: When you are having an affair watch out for judging therapists

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve had a therapist on and off since 2012, but mostly on, mostly dependent on a person to talk to every week to augment the ridiculous amounts of psych meds I am on to keep my mental health in check.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: You don't understand what it means to be a parent until you are a parent yourself

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A few weeks ago my friend confided in me that she is pregnant.

Read full story
11 comments

My mother's shame did not stop me from having my own affair

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I couldn’t believe it when my grandmother told me that my mom had had an affair with my grandfather’s best friend - and that I was the product of that affair.

Read full story
32 comments

Opinion: Bad bosses who abuse their employees keep people out of the workforce

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve had more than my fair share of terrible bosses. That is the number one thing that is keeping me from applying to even more places than I already have in the past few months— the more keep thinking about it and the more I keep getting closer to the workforce, the more I am reminded about my horrible bosses and how I said I’d never take crap from one again.

Read full story
21 comments

Opinion: My 14 year old daughter came out as gay and I couldn't be more happy or proud as her mom

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. “You know I’m gay, right? I like girls the way I should like boys.”“

Read full story

Talking about being the other woman in an affair opens you up to judgement and abuse

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. It isn’t easy talking about the affair that I had with my best friend’s husband, but I do it because I feel that it’s healing for me to finally get it out.

Read full story
25 comments

The other woman who had an affair with her close friend's husband was me.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Yeah, that’s a doozy of a sentence. It always trips me up, when I think it in my head and when I write it down (because I’ve certainly never said it out loud, not even to my therapist, although I probably should!) and then it spins in my head like a record:

Read full story
90 comments

Opinion: I hate being called a sensitive, delicate flower when I am mentally ill

I never considered myself to be a delicate flower until so many people in my life put me in that box. “You’re so sensitive,” is something I’ve been hearing all my life since I was a child.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: I would rather have an abortion than give a baby up for adoption

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was twenty-three I got pregnant accidentally. I say accidentally because I was on birth control at the time, I just happened to be one of the one percent of the population that still gets pregnant, anyway.

Read full story
457 comments

Losing weight is less important than keeping my mental health intact

As I write this, I am the biggest I have ever been, somewhere around 260 pounds but hopefully not over that number, as the last few times I’ve weighed myself it’s fluctuated a bit, but has been closer to 260 than 250.

Read full story
5 comments

I am too fat to fit in the chairs at the theatre where we saw Hamilton

A few months ago I had the pleasure and good fortune to go see Hamilton the musical with my sister, and what was supposed to be one of the most fun days I’ve had in ages turned into a nightmare that I still can’t stop thinking about.

Read full story
105 comments

Getting pregnant did a better job saving my life than an intervention

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In six months, my daughter will turn fourteen years old, and I will have officially kept a child alive through her tweenage years.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: I hate talk therapy but I need it to fight off my mental illness

I don’t write much online about my mental health issues. In case you missed it, I have major depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Most of my symptoms are under control thanks to a four pill cocktail that I take every morning and don’t think I could possibly live without, but (TMI) lately, since I’ve stopped taking hormonal birth control, my brain juices are all out of whack and I’ve found myself slipping into episodes of deep, serious, verging on a depression that makes me think it’s time to look for a new therapist.

Read full story
6 comments

Some Americans are too poor to have a savings account and I am one of them

Those are the things I should be instilling into my own daughter right now when it comes to money management. Put a third of your money in savings first, a third of the money is yours to spend, and give a third away to charity.

Read full story
30 comments

My disabled daughter's only friends are a bunch of YouTube stars

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “Go over to that stranger’s house, see if they have any kids, and if they do, see if they’ll let you inside for lunch.”

Read full story
5 comments

Going to small claims court for a debt you can't pay is humiliating

I just had my day in court — I am getting sued for a debt I can’t afford to pay. I like to use the expression “you can’t get water from stone” but apparently that isn’t the case when you are sued in small claims court.

Read full story
18 comments

I gave my disabled daughter away when I had a nervous breakdown thinking about our future

I’ve suffered from depression and other mental health issues for years, and every few years or so there comes a time when I can’t get my emotions and life under control and I spiral down and down, farther down than I usually ever go, and unfortunately begin to consider alternatives to the pain.

Read full story
57 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy