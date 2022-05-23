My mother's shame did not stop me from having my own affair

Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I couldn’t believe it when my grandmother told me that my mom had had an affair with my grandfather’s best friend - and that I was the product of that affair.

All my childhood when I had asked my mom “Why aren’t you and my real dad together?” She always told me it was because they didn’t get along and knew that we would all be happier if they were apart.

It didn’t make sense to me as a child, but it certainly makes sense to me now for many reasons.

For one thing, my biological father was something like twenty years older than my mom.

She didn’t know that he was married and already had children when she got pregnant with me, it was only after she told him of my impending arrival that he told her he was sorry, but he already had a family.

I can take a few guesses now as to why my mom never told me the truth.

Being the other woman myself, I know there is some shame in this situation, the way you are perceived by other people regardless of the circumstances of the relationship.

I certainly know the shame and humiliation of not being put first as the other woman before the wife in the situation - and the pain.

I can only imagine her pain and humiliation was compounded due to the fact that she was pregnant with me and had to carry a reminder of that shame around with her (me) for the rest of her life.

I am her Scarlet Letter.

Now I have my own.

Decades later, I’m almost 40, my mom is happily married to the step dad who adopted me, and I am the other woman, in a relationship with a man who’s been married thirty years and has three kids with his wife.

Shouldn’t I have learned from her…mistake… and not got involved with a married man?

Except in a way, I am worse, because she didn’t know my bio-dad was married when she began seeing him, but I knew my boyfriend was married, I went into this relationship willingly and knowingly, and knowing all of the potential consequences.

Why do we follow down the same paths as our parents, even though their paths are dark and murky at best?

Why is it that I knew the shame my mom carried around with her when she found out her relationship with my bio-dad was actually an affair, and I did it anyway?

I am starting to believe it’s in my blood or something, like even though it was wrong, perhaps I was meant for this, perhaps I was built for this.

I can live with the shame, but I don’t know if I can live without the love of my (still) married boyfriend.