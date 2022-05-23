Opinion: Bad bosses who abuse their employees keep people out of the workforce

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iM6Hn_0fnOgvpY00
Photo by Hunters Race on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I’ve had more than my fair share of terrible bosses.

That is the number one thing that is keeping me from applying to even more places than I already have in the past few months— the more keep thinking about it and the more I keep getting closer to the workforce, the more I am reminded about my horrible bosses and how I said I’d never take crap from one again.

Not wanting to have a boss is keeping me from wanting to get a job, and it’s a barrier I need to break through because I need to move out of my parent’s house.

First, came bribery and blackmail.

I worked for my first terrible boss for six years, and looking back, I can’t believe that I allowed myself to keep being his go-fer for so long, because that is what I was.

My official title was “office manager” but really what it translated to was to do whatever my boss told me to do and more, even when those things started to become illegal.

You see, I knew he was stealing cash money from his own stores and not reporting it to the IRS.

When we just happened to get audited, he tried to make me lie to the IRS agents that came to our office to investigate him.

First, he told me he’d give me a bonus if I lied.

Then he told me not to expect a job for much longer if I didn’t say what he wanted me to say to them.

So, I told him to lay me off.

Give me a pink slip so I can go collect unemployment, or else I will tell the truth.

I got my unemployment.

I also had a nervous breakdown that put me in the hospital and then into an intensive outpatient program of therapy for months.

Why?

Because I was scared all bosses were going to be as bad as him.

Then, came the shame and ridicule.

About six months later, I got a job waitressing at a great restaurant that everyone in town loved. It was a busy place and I made great money and loved my coworkers and the regular customers that I waited on… I loved everything about that job, except for my boss, of course.

This boss would do things just to mess with you, like put an omelette on the line for me to pull for an order, and then he would take it away again.

“Where’s my omelette?” I asked him once.

“What omelette?”

“The one that was just right here.”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, you didn’t have an omelette on your ticket.”

“Yes, I did, it’s right here,” I said, showing him the ticket.

I saw him slide the omelette onto the other side of the line while I looked down at my ticket.

“Oh, you mean this omelette?” he said. “Wake up, Mary!”

As if I were the one who caused that.

Another time, I was busy as hell making ice cream sundaes, which takes time away from every other waitressing obligation one has and is the number one cause of dropping the ball in restaurants everywhere, when one of my customers came to the register to pay.

My boss was standing directly in front of the register, took the credit card and slip from their hand, and turned and shoved it in my face.

“What?” I said, nearly in a panic trying to get my sundaes made while food was cooling on the line.

“What? It’s a credit card, duhhhhh,” he said, waving it front of my face. “Come ring out your customer.”

I didn’t argue with him. I dropped what I was doing and rang my customer out.

I could hear my boss talking to another waitress behind me.

“What? She asked me. What does she think I want when I’m waving a credit card in her face?”

I seethed, and a few minutes later made a comment I almost came to regret:

“I guess working as a team doesn’t apply to the management,” I said.

And I got written up and had two days taken away from me for “insubordination”, one of my least favorite words in the world.

Months went by with me taking his abuse until one day I quit.

Ever since then, I’ve been freelancing, or not freelancing.

Sliding by on savings, tax returns, paltry writing earnings and child support… afraid to get another job because I’m afraid to get another horrible boss.

No one should be afraid to go to work.

And yet here I am.

I’m afraid that no matter what job I am going to get, a horrible boss will come with it.

“Check the facts,” my therapist would say, and my mom says it, too:

Not all bosses are going to be terrible. There are good ones out there, you can’t go into this assuming that every boss you are ever going to have will be awful.

But based on my life experiences, I don’t have any reason to believe otherwise.

This is just another one of those areas in my life where fear is holding me back from something that I want and have to do.

At least, unlike with writing, this fear is legitimate.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Work# Employment# Bosses# Life# Opinion

Comments / 21

Published by

Writer, reader, blogger, mom.

Connecticut State
1827 followers

More from Mary Duncan

A DNA test proved that my cousin is my niece after my mom had an affair.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A few years ago I found out that I am the product of a scandalous affair between my mother and grandfather’s best friend, a man who was more than 20 years her senior.

Read full story
33 comments

Opinion: Maybe I was born to cheat and have affairs with other people's husbands

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me friends, family, and myself who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up I lived with my mom, grandparents, and great-grandmother in the same little house I’m living in now with my daughter, parents, and grandmother.

Read full story
48 comments

Opinion: When you are having an affair watch out for judging therapists

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve had a therapist on and off since 2012, but mostly on, mostly dependent on a person to talk to every week to augment the ridiculous amounts of psych meds I am on to keep my mental health in check.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: I believe everyone has the strength to quit smoking cold turkey like I did six years ago

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. It’s hard to believe after all this time has gone by without smoking that I was a pack a day smoker for about thirteen years.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: You don't understand what it means to be a parent until you are a parent yourself

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A few weeks ago my friend confided in me that she is pregnant.

Read full story
11 comments

My mother's shame did not stop me from having my own affair

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I couldn’t believe it when my grandmother told me that my mom had had an affair with my grandfather’s best friend - and that I was the product of that affair.

Read full story
32 comments

Opinion: My 14 year old daughter came out as gay and I couldn't be more happy or proud as her mom

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. “You know I’m gay, right? I like girls the way I should like boys.”“

Read full story

Talking about being the other woman in an affair opens you up to judgement and abuse

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. It isn’t easy talking about the affair that I had with my best friend’s husband, but I do it because I feel that it’s healing for me to finally get it out.

Read full story
25 comments

The other woman who had an affair with her close friend's husband was me.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Yeah, that’s a doozy of a sentence. It always trips me up, when I think it in my head and when I write it down (because I’ve certainly never said it out loud, not even to my therapist, although I probably should!) and then it spins in my head like a record:

Read full story
90 comments

Opinion: I hate being called a sensitive, delicate flower when I am mentally ill

I never considered myself to be a delicate flower until so many people in my life put me in that box. “You’re so sensitive,” is something I’ve been hearing all my life since I was a child.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: I would rather have an abortion than give a baby up for adoption

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was twenty-three I got pregnant accidentally. I say accidentally because I was on birth control at the time, I just happened to be one of the one percent of the population that still gets pregnant, anyway.

Read full story
457 comments

Losing weight is less important than keeping my mental health intact

As I write this, I am the biggest I have ever been, somewhere around 260 pounds but hopefully not over that number, as the last few times I’ve weighed myself it’s fluctuated a bit, but has been closer to 260 than 250.

Read full story
5 comments

I am too fat to fit in the chairs at the theatre where we saw Hamilton

A few months ago I had the pleasure and good fortune to go see Hamilton the musical with my sister, and what was supposed to be one of the most fun days I’ve had in ages turned into a nightmare that I still can’t stop thinking about.

Read full story
105 comments

Getting pregnant did a better job saving my life than an intervention

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In six months, my daughter will turn fourteen years old, and I will have officially kept a child alive through her tweenage years.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: I hate talk therapy but I need it to fight off my mental illness

I don’t write much online about my mental health issues. In case you missed it, I have major depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Most of my symptoms are under control thanks to a four pill cocktail that I take every morning and don’t think I could possibly live without, but (TMI) lately, since I’ve stopped taking hormonal birth control, my brain juices are all out of whack and I’ve found myself slipping into episodes of deep, serious, verging on a depression that makes me think it’s time to look for a new therapist.

Read full story
6 comments

Some Americans are too poor to have a savings account and I am one of them

Those are the things I should be instilling into my own daughter right now when it comes to money management. Put a third of your money in savings first, a third of the money is yours to spend, and give a third away to charity.

Read full story
30 comments

My disabled daughter's only friends are a bunch of YouTube stars

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “Go over to that stranger’s house, see if they have any kids, and if they do, see if they’ll let you inside for lunch.”

Read full story
5 comments

Going to small claims court for a debt you can't pay is humiliating

I just had my day in court — I am getting sued for a debt I can’t afford to pay. I like to use the expression “you can’t get water from stone” but apparently that isn’t the case when you are sued in small claims court.

Read full story
18 comments

I gave my disabled daughter away when I had a nervous breakdown thinking about our future

I’ve suffered from depression and other mental health issues for years, and every few years or so there comes a time when I can’t get my emotions and life under control and I spiral down and down, farther down than I usually ever go, and unfortunately begin to consider alternatives to the pain.

Read full story
57 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy