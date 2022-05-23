Opinion: My 14 year old daughter came out as gay and I couldn't be more happy or proud as her mom

Photo by Eye for Ebony on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

She said it to me very matter-of-factly:

“You know I’m gay, right? I like girls the way I should like boys.”“

I know,” I said, “And that’s fine and I love you no matter what.”

The truth is, I knew my daughter was gay for a long time before she admitted it to me.Whenever we would watch a movie or TV show it would be women she would comment on, even as a young girl.

“Mommy, isn’t she so pretty?”

She never commented on men, she never said they were cute or handsome, it was always the women and girls that she was attracted to, and I noticed it.

My daughter has autism and is intellectually disabled, meaning she has a very low IQ and isn’t as mature as her peers.

From the moment we found out about her disabilities I’ve worried about her getting bullied, abused, and taken advantage of, especially by men and boys who might see her differences and view them as weaknesses and ways in to manipulate her into giving them what they want.

It’s not that my worries over this are gone, but they are lessened by knowing that she won’t be pursuing any boys and she will fend off any boys who may want her.

It’s also not that girls are wonderful, but it makes me worry less about date rape, and, of course, an unwanted pregnancy.

When she finally came out, I breathed a sigh of relief — but even more, I was filled with pride.

I am so proud of my daughter to listen to her heart and feelings and embrace who she is and what she wants regardless of what other people may think of her.

She was raised in a household where homosexuality was normal, nothing strange or different from other families.

I always taught her that some families had a mom and dad, some had two moms, some had two dads, and sometimes men marry men and women marry women, and that’s totally normal.

So, it makes me very happy that she felt totally comfortable in telling our family that she was gay, just so we would know, just so we would start recognizing this part of who she is.If your child comes out to you as gay, be happy for them, because it’s their life, and it’s not about you.

Yes, your child may have struggles that straight kids don’t.

There may be bullying, there may be confusion and wild emotions that go along with being something that the world still perceives as different.

But that’s why your child needs your love and support, not your judgement or rejection.

Be proud of your child for embracing who they know they are inside, especially if it’s at such a young age.

I am so past believing that being gay is a choice — you are who you are, you want who you want and love who you love.

So above all, give your child love if they just came out.You’re their parent, and they need your support more than anything.