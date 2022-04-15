Normalize thanking people for their apologies instead of saying "it's okay"

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Last summer my best friend left me waiting for over 40 minutes past our agreed upon meeting time in a parking lot in the blazing sun.

I sat there with my windows down, playing Candy Crush until I ran out of turns, scrolling Twitter, checking my stats, all that stuff, sighing constantly, and looking at the time pass by.

We were supposed to meet to go to the beach and daylight was literally fading — why didn’t I just go on to the beach and enjoy it without her, why did I wait?

Because I was the one with the beach sticker, and I had to meet her elsewhere and smuggle her in with me.

I was courteous enough to do that all summer for my best friend, but I was really sick and tired of her making me wait.

It was a constant thing, not a one-off.

She was forever keeping me waiting, giving no consideration to my time or feelings about it.

She finally arrived and got in my car with a huff, immediately complaining about “the idiots in the Starbucks” and “the terrible traffic.”

“Sorry. Sorry. Sorry.”

“It’s okay,” is what I told her.

And it makes me want to puke.

I’m starting to think that “it’s okay” can be a downright toxic phrase to use — not just toxic to yourself, but toxic to the integrity of your relationships.

When someone does something that offends you, hurts you, belittles you, or even just bothers you and your response is:

“It’s okay”

you are telling people that it’s fine for them to abuse you.

I refuse to do it anymore.

I am incredibly conscious about what I say when people apologize to me these days.

Even when I fight with my boyfriend and things get really heated, when the time comes that he apologizes for hurting me, I never tell him “it’s okay.”

I just say:

“Thank you.”

“Thank you for apologizing.”

But I am not going to let you off the hook by telling you it’s okay when I don’t feel like it’s okay.

This isn’t about holding a grudge, not being able to forgive and forget, or wanting to have the last word or seemingly higher ground.

This is about respecting myself.

For one thing, I don’t want to have to lower the standards I have for the people I love in my life, and by telling them that their (in my eyes) bad behavior is okay, I’m giving them a subtle pass to continue to do something that bothers me.

This is especially true for things that are really hurtful.

A person can apologize, and that is great, but they don’t need to be told it’s okay so that they can feel better about the situation when I still feel like crap about them hurting me.

That’s where I feel like the play into relationship integrity comes in.

If you tell someone something is okay when it’s not, you’re again allowing them to continue the behavior, but you are also shutting the door on the opportunity to have a real conversation about how that behavior makes you feel and what they might do to change it.

It’s a lose/lose situation for both parties.

We have to normalize saying “Thank you for the apology.”

In a sense, isn’t that what we are really trying to say when we just say “it’s okay”?

Think about the difference it makes though, saying those words.

When we say “thank you for the apology” we are first of all acknowledging that a person did indeed have something to apologize for — and that’s a good thing, that’s what good friends and partners are supposed to do.

Good friends and partners, when they intentionally hurt us, piss us off, or are otherwise inconsiderate of us, should realize that they’ve done it, and yes, usually they should be sorry.

This doesn’t mean you can’t forgive them, forget and move on.

Most of the time even though I don’t forget, I certainly forgive and move on.

But I don’t let anyone think it’s okay that they’ve hurt me anymore by telling them straight out that it is when it isn’t.

I feel like taking this approach shows that I have a little more respect for me and the people in my life.

I want to have good relationships with the people I love, and part of that means having boundaries and standing up for yourself when those boundaries or expectations aren’t met.

You wouldn’t think saying “Thank you” instead of “It’s okay” is an act of standing up for yourself and protecting the trust in your relationships, but…

I’m going to stick with this particular response to “Sorry.”