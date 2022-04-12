Groton, CT

Beer'd Brewing Silo offers delicious and diverse craft beer selections in Groton

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37c8wa_0f6r6MCb00
Image taken by Author, Mary Duncan

Beer'd Brewing Co.'s main location is in the Velvet Mill in Stonington Burough, CT, but their sister location, The Silo in Groton, CT is just as exciting to visit.

Located in a beautifully renovated building in an industrial park near the Groton New London Airport, Beer'd Brewing Silo offers comfortable seating at the bar, has numerous tables inside and out for larger parties, and a few comfortable couches to sit and sip while enjoying the vibrant murals on the walls, or while looking into their small brew house.

While visiting the brewery last weekend I sampled three of their beers, only one of which is permanently on their menu - Connecticut Casual, a Czech style Pilsner that was light and crisp, a classic that would be well enjoyed by most beer lovers.

Beer'd Brewing Silo also has a number of IPA's and Double IPA's on tap, and generally at least one consistent stout or porter.

But, the greatest thing about Beer'd Brewing Co., and other craft breweries in the area, is their willingness to experiment with brewing small batches.

While I visited the Silo, I was able to have a taste of one of their small batch brews, a Caramel Macchiato Pale Ale, and it was one of the most interesting and delicious beers I've had in a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyLls_0f6r6MCb00
Caramel Macchiato Pale Ale by Beer'd Brewing Co.Image taken by the Author, Mary Duncan

To be fair, this beer was strange to look at, an unfamiliar, murky brown color that didn't at first look appetizing, but I brought the glass to my nose and was immediately greeted with the aromas of caramel and vanilla.

I took the first sip and my eyes rolled back in my head - it was incredible. Imagine a cream soda with a hint of coffee...and of course, beer.

You may not get the chance to sample this particular small batch beer, but to be sure, this micro brewery will be contributing its tasty libations to southeastern Connecticut for some time to come.

**This article contains opinions by the author

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Beer# Brewery# Connecticut# Micro Brewery# Connecticut Beers

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, reader, blogger, mom.

Connecticut State
326 followers

More from Mary Duncan

Massachusetts State

My best friend won't leave her house so I haven't seen her in two years

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I haven’t seen my best friend Lynne in two years. The last I saw her was in February of 2020 when I spent the weekend visiting her and her family at her new house in Massachusetts, a month before Covid tore the world — and us — apart.

Read full story
13 comments

I'm not a bad person for mourning the child I didn't get

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I love my daughter more than I love anyone else in the world, and I feel the need to preface this post with the assertion that my love for her never wavers, despite the feeling that I have toward her which swirl around my head like little tornadoes; and change daily based on her behavior and how our relationship is shaking out from day to day.

Read full story
5 comments

I wanted to punch a teenage boy in Panera Bread because my heart was broken in high school

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The teenage boys who are in line in front of me at Panera Bread order entirely way too much food.

Read full story

My mom tells me to stop crying when I'm depressed

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m tired of pretending I’m not depressed and anxious all the time.

Read full story
2 comments

When I hear a loud plane I think it's going to crash into my house and kill me

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of the regrets I carry around with me in my life is not believing my best friend had depression in high school. I had always just thought of her as an over-sensitive crier, someone who gets upset at the littlest things and breaks down easily.

Read full story

Opinion: Don't complain about your weight to bigger people

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. So, I’m a pretty big girl. I’ve recently started tracking my food and weight in an effort to start losing it, and last I checked I weighed in at 263.4 pounds.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: I will not pledge allegiance to the flag.

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events and opinion I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Since the fourth grade, I’ve had a problem with The Pledge of Allegiance.

Read full story
777 comments

Autism isn't the worst disability a child can have

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Six years ago one of my friends had her first child and within a year of him being born I started to wonder if he was autistic.

Read full story

Coming to terms with my daughter's disabilities

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of the hardest but best days of this adventure I call parenting was the day that I accepted the fact that my daughter was disabled, and that it wasn’t something that was going to change.

Read full story

Google tools help keep me productive and on track with my writing

I used to be the worst procrastinator, waiting until the last moment to do anything that I didn’t want to do. It set me up for disaster in school, and it really wasn’t great for my life, either, until my mother drilled it into my head enough times that to be successful in pretty much anything in life you need to plan ahead.

Read full story

I was born the product of a scandalous affair between my mom and my grandfather's best friend.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a pretty dramatic person, but when I say that I was born of secrets and lies, I am not kidding.

Read full story
37 comments

Famous writers talk about writing through resistance and writer's block.

Let’s face it. As creatives, sometimes we get blocked. Even when we should, even when there’s no excuse not to — we don’t write because we are held back by fear, self-doubt, lack of motivation, or a hundred other things.

Read full story

Peeking in my boyfriend's cell phone was a sign the relationship was broken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I am a big believer in privacy. To me, journals are sacred, and should never be touched by anyone but their owner.

Read full story

Famous writers talk about their fears of failure and rejection.

Fear of failure is one of the hardest things to deal with as a writer. We do our very best work, putting our heart and souls into our writing, and there is no guarantee whether it will fly or flop.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy