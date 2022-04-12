Beer'd Brewing Silo offers delicious and diverse craft beer selections in Groton

Image taken by Author, Mary Duncan

Beer'd Brewing Co.'s main location is in the Velvet Mill in Stonington Burough, CT, but their sister location, The Silo in Groton, CT is just as exciting to visit.

Located in a beautifully renovated building in an industrial park near the Groton New London Airport, Beer'd Brewing Silo offers comfortable seating at the bar, has numerous tables inside and out for larger parties, and a few comfortable couches to sit and sip while enjoying the vibrant murals on the walls, or while looking into their small brew house.

While visiting the brewery last weekend I sampled three of their beers, only one of which is permanently on their menu - Connecticut Casual, a Czech style Pilsner that was light and crisp, a classic that would be well enjoyed by most beer lovers.

Beer'd Brewing Silo also has a number of IPA's and Double IPA's on tap, and generally at least one consistent stout or porter.

But, the greatest thing about Beer'd Brewing Co., and other craft breweries in the area, is their willingness to experiment with brewing small batches.

While I visited the Silo, I was able to have a taste of one of their small batch brews, a Caramel Macchiato Pale Ale, and it was one of the most interesting and delicious beers I've had in a while.

Caramel Macchiato Pale Ale by Beer'd Brewing Co. Image taken by the Author, Mary Duncan

To be fair, this beer was strange to look at, an unfamiliar, murky brown color that didn't at first look appetizing, but I brought the glass to my nose and was immediately greeted with the aromas of caramel and vanilla.

I took the first sip and my eyes rolled back in my head - it was incredible. Imagine a cream soda with a hint of coffee...and of course, beer.

You may not get the chance to sample this particular small batch beer, but to be sure, this micro brewery will be contributing its tasty libations to southeastern Connecticut for some time to come.

**This article contains opinions by the author