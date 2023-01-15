“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or Alone

San Antonio, Texas is home to many haunted houses, each with its own eerie story. From haunted hotels to abandoned houses, the city is a paranormal lover's paradise. Here are the five most haunted houses in San Antonio that are sure to give you chills.

1. The Menger Hotel: This historic hotel is said to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including that of a Confederate soldier and a young girl who died in a fire. Visitors have reported feeling uneasy in the hotel, and some have even claimed to see ghostly figures in the halls.

2. The Alamo: The Alamo is one of the most famous haunted houses in San Antonio, and for good reason. It is said to be haunted by the spirits of the soldiers who fought and died there during the famous battle in 1836. Visitors have reported hearing strange noises and seeing ghostly apparitions on the grounds.

3. The Emily Morgan Hotel: This hotel is said to be haunted by the ghost of Emily Morgan, a woman who died in the hotel in the 1920s. Visitors have reported seeing her ghostly figure in the halls and feeling a sense of unease in the hotel.

4. The Hays Street Bridge: This bridge is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who committed suicide by jumping off the bridge in the early 1900s. Visitors have reported seeing her ghostly figure on the bridge and feeling a sense of unease while crossing it.

5. The Esperanza House: This abandoned house is said to be haunted by the spirits of a family who died in a fire in the early 1900s. Visitors have reported strange noises, ghostly apparitions, and a sense of unease while in the house.

In conclusion, San Antonio is a city rich in history and haunting stories. From the Menger Hotel to the Esperanza House, these five haunted houses offer a glimpse into the eerie past of the city. Whether you're a paranormal enthusiast or just looking for a thrill, these places are sure to give you chills. Remember to always respect the property and be aware of the potential dangers when visiting haunted houses. We hope this article has been informative and entertained, and we encourage you to visit these spooky places if you ever have the chance.

