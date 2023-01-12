Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone

El Paso, Texas is home to many haunted locations, but none are quite as eerie as the city's haunted houses. These five haunted houses in El Paso are sure to give you the creeps and make your hair stand on end.

Free Photo by Ján Jakub Naništa on Unsplash

1. The Magoffin Home

This historic home, built in 1875, is said to be haunted by the ghost of Margaret Magoffin, the original owner's wife. Visitors have reported strange noises, doors opening and closing on their own, and even sightings of Margaret's ghostly apparition.

2. The El Paso Opera House

The El Paso Opera House is said to be haunted by the ghost of a former performer who died during a performance. Visitors have reported hearing strange noises and seeing ghostly apparitions on the stage.

3. The La Tuna Federal Prison

This former prison, which was in operation from 1907 to 2000, is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former inmates. Visitors have reported hearing strange noises, such as screams and moans, as well as feeling an overwhelming sense of dread while on the property.

4. The El Paso Museum of History

This museum, which is housed in a former hotel, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a former hotel guest who died in the building. Visitors have reported strange noises, such as footsteps and doors opening and closing on their own, as well as feeling a sense of unease while in the museum.

5. The El Paso County Courthouse

This historic courthouse is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former prisoners who were held and executed in the building. Visitors have reported hearing strange noises, such as screams and moans, as well as feeling an overwhelming sense of dread while on the property.

Whether you're a history buff, a ghost hunter, or just looking for a good scare, these five haunted houses in El Paso are sure to give you the creeps. Just remember to keep an open mind and be prepared for the unexpected. Who knows, you may even catch a glimpse of a ghostly apparition or hear a strange noise that can't be explained. Happy haunting!