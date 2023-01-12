Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone

Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:

1. The Baker Hotel: This grand hotel was built in the 1920s and was once a popular destination for the wealthy and famous. Today, it stands abandoned and is said to be haunted by the ghosts of its former guests, including a woman who drowned in the hotel's pool and a man who committed suicide in one of the rooms.

2. Thistle Hill: This grand house was built in the early 1900s and is said to be haunted by the ghost of the former owner's wife, who died in the house. Visitors have reported feeling a strange presence in the house and hearing strange noises, and some have even seen the ghostly figure of a woman in one of the upstairs bedrooms.

3. The Fort Worth Herd Cattle Drive: This historic event takes place every day at 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Visitors have reported strange occurrences like ghostly cowboys, ghost cattle, and ghostly gunshots.

4. The Fort Worth Water Gardens: This popular park is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who drowned in the park's pool in the 1970s. Visitors have reported feeling a sense of unease and hearing strange noises when visiting the pool.

5. Fort Worth Stockyards: Visitors have reported feeling cold spot, ghostly presences, and hearing strange noises in the historic stockyards area.

It is important to remember that while these places may be intriguing to visit, they should be treated with respect and caution. If you do decide to visit any of these haunted houses, it's best to go with a group and during the day, rather than at night or alone.

