These 5 Creepy And Haunted Places In Arlington Will Give You Nightmares

Arlington, Virginia, is a bustling city with a rich history and plenty of stories to tell. Some of these stories are of a more eerie nature, with tales of ghostly apparitions and mysterious occurrences that have earned certain places in the city a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most well-known haunted locations in Arlington:

1. The Arlington National Cemetery: As one of the most well-known and respected cemeteries in the country, it's no surprise that the Arlington National Cemetery has its fair share of ghost stories. Visitors have reported seeing the ghost of a Confederate soldier wandering the grounds, as well as a ghostly horse-drawn carriage that some say belongs to the cemetery's founder, William Howard Taft.

2.The Arlington House: Also known as the Robert E. Lee Memorial, the Arlington House was once the home of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and his family. Visitors to the house have reported feeling a sense of unease and have claimed to see the ghost of General Lee himself.

3. The Iwo Jima Memorial: This iconic memorial, dedicated to the soldiers who fought and died in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, is said to be haunted by the ghosts of those who lost their lives in the battle. Visitors have reported feeling a sense of sadness and despair while at the memorial, and some have even claimed to see ghostly figures in the shadows.

4. Fort C.F. Smith Park: This park, located in the Shirlington neighborhood of Arlington, is the site of an old Civil War fort and is said to be haunted by the ghosts of soldiers who died there. Visitors have reported seeing ghostly apparitions and hearing strange noises coming from the woods at night.

5. The Pentagon: As the largest office building in the world, it's no surprise that the Pentagon has its own set of ghost stories. Rumors of hauntings have circulated for decades, with many employees claiming to have seen ghostly apparitions in the hallways and stairwells.

These are just a few of the many haunted locations in Arlington, Virginia. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, these places all have a rich history and a certain eerie quality that makes them worth visiting. However, it's important to remember that these places are also sacred and should be respected and treated as such.