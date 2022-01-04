Choose Happiness in 2022

Martin Kupper

A fresh slate of 365 days just began for all of us and like most of you, I was eager to say “goodbye” to 2021 in a not so dissimilar déjà vu last year in saying good riddance to 2020!

Although I’m not someone that traditionally makes New Year Resolutions, I did find myself on December 31st reflecting back on the past 24 months and what a difference a pandemic can make in all areas of life.

I found one theme that continued to bubble up as I took inventory for not just this past year, but the previous one too. ‘Conflict’ stood out in my mind as an overarching pervasive emotion that has been all too familiar for all of us.

None of us have been immune to the divisiveness that has further splintered and pitted political parties against each other along with family and friends going eye to eye with a level of angst like we’ve not witnessed since the Civil War in the United States.[1]

As a professionally trained executive coach, my clients admire my ability to ‘see’ the big picture in order to find workable solutions to obstacles and roadblocks keeping them stuck in old patterns or habits. It’s easy to get activated and feel the pressure of our buttons being pushed from our home and work environments.

Never has ‘seeing the big picture’ been more important than it is now. Being able to survey a situation from 40,000 feet allows a different perspective that often times provides context and clarity to challenging situations whether personal or professional. It’s the art of bridging conflict and chaos into clarity and compromise.

The key for me is to simply take a personal time out.

Instead of just reacting to whatever is happening to me or around me, I push the pause button in order to step back and then focus on the larger picture of whatever is triggering me so I can gain clarity to identify workable solutions.

The past 24 months has triggered all of us in some shape or form. Whether it’s politics or the pandemic, we have all been tested to the limits personally and professionally. The last 2 years of being locked in and cooped up has brought unimaginable challenges none of us could have ever imagined whether young, middle-aged or our elders.

It’s the perpetuation of “divisiveness” that keeps us at odds with each other while pointing fingers at the other to blame for where we find ourselves. Instead of finding ways to have productive dialogue to address and solve the pressing issues of the day, we find our daily world being torn apart from both sides of the political aisle by way of who can shout and demean the loudest and longest.

In his famous quote from, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams wrote, “I’d far rather be happy than right any day.”[2]

Now, more than ever, it’s imperative we choose “happiness over being right” in order to ease the mounting tensions and turmoil that grip our daily news headlines.

Letting go of being right allows a powerful conversation to emerge where we actually ‘listen’ to one another to identify compromise from the chaos. This does not mean we “let go” of what we believe, but to simply allow a dialogue to occur where we can certainly agree to disagree, but to also agree that finding the compromise is much better than simply allowing the status quo of conflict win the day.

In the coming days and weeks, I challenge you to look within to find that place of peace and happiness that all of us truly desire. It’s from this place that we’re traditionally able to see each other as more alike versus vastly different and where choosing happiness can indeed lead to brighter days for all of us in 2022.

[1] Gary Gallagher, Professor at the University of Virginia. Think the U.S. is more polarized than ever? You don’t know history. February 14, 2020. The Conversation.

[2] Douglas Adams. Author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson in 1979.

Always Choose Happiness!Photo by Caju Gomes on Unsplash

