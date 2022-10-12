Opinion: The Florida dream is over

Skyline of Florida city with palms Denys Kostuchenko/Unsplash

We can’t rebuild only to be destroyed again

I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.

But that no longer matters. Home insurance in Florida costs an average of $4700 a year compared to the national average of around $1500. And, after Ian, you won’t even be able to get it. No national insurer is marketing in Florida and those who still have policies there are trying to get out.

Home insurance underpins the entire housing market. No insurance, no mortgage. No mortgages, no development. No development, no Florida.

By the last count, 77 people died because of Ian. That number will go up. The economic destruction is estimated at $65 billion. I think that number is unrealistically low, by a lot. Entire cities are in ruins. And there are more potential storms out there in the Atlantic.

The Gulf waters are 3-4 degrees warmer than ever recorded. Near ninety degrees on the surface. That is rocket fuel for hurricanes. And they are coming.

There is a reality here that must be faced and it is a harsh one. We should not be rebuilding Florida. We should not be encouraging the dream of a life near a beach that, in reality, is deadly.

Politically, it would be career suicide to say anything like that. To imply we need to retreat, to abandon that dream, to admit that climate change is a devastating reality. Tell that to people in nations like Pakistan, drowning where fields once grew grain, or Africa where they must walk miles for water.

We are living in a dreamworld created to keep us from dealing with reality.

Americans have lived with a unique mental protection. We are not physically connected with much of the world. I cannot walk to Africa, India, China, or Europe. This separation is imaginary in these days of easy travel, but the mental separation is real.

We somehow imagine we are not subject to the same realities that the rest of the world deals with.

That is a serious delusion.

Scan the news with open minds and look at the level of loss across the nation. Florida is the story of the day but there are many like it. A few days of record heat last year in the Pacific Northwest killed hundreds. A simple thing like lack of air conditioning made things unliveable. There was no video of mass destruction, but it was there.

We live by the mantra of resilience. We will rebuild. But these weather changes are implacable enemies. It might take a second hurricane this year in Florida to prove to us that rebuilding is a form of insanity.

In watching the endless video of this week’s disaster (this week’s disaster), I am struck by the boats. I dream of owning one, yet I look and see millions of dollars of dreams cast onto the shore and lying ruined everywhere. It breaks my heart, but the truth is right there in front of us.

That dream is over. We need to stop this insanity.