Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY

Integrated circuits Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash

Is there a climate connection?

Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.

Those are very big numbers, game changing numbers. And, inevitably, there will be those who will ask why here? Yes, we have a very dense higher education cluster in Western New York and my hometown of Rochester has always been a tech town with companies like Kodak, Xerox, and Bausch and Lomb once representing the cutting edge in advanced manufacturing. Engineering is woven into the fabric of this area.

We were never a Rust Belt city and neither was Syracuse. Buffalo was a steel town and represents the easternmost former heavy manufacturing city in the Belt. But is this history really a factor in the choice of this area for a massive investment like this?

I suspect there is at least one other contributing factor: climate change. Given what we are seeing in Florida and the south with natural disasters worse than any ever recorded, avoiding those areas makes sense. Right now the New York City and New Jersey region is still getting bombed by rain from the remains of Ian, an entire week after the storm first formed.

But Western NY has a unique microclimate largely determined by Lake Ontario. We have virtually unlimited freshwater resources, and the lake keeps southern storms in check. We are high enough above sea level that rising waters are less of a factor.

And our weather is noticeably moderating with milder winters, but hotter summers. But nothing like the heat in the southwest. A long term investment like the Micron plant requires strategic realism about the viability of a location in a world rocked by climate change.

Not everyone is aware of the impact of integrated circuits in our day to day lives. A modern vehicle can have as many as one thousand chips in it regulating everything from power locks to sophisticated LIDAR systems for crash protection. During Covid and the supply chain crisis Detroit and other car makers could not get chips required to complete new cars and prices rocketed upward, contributing to inflation.

Those little bits of silicon are everywhere. This story gives us a clear example of how global factors like climate, conflict, and economics are tightly intertwined. For example, the largest supplier of chips in the world is located in Taiwan and may be a major factor in China’s threats to claim the country as its own.

Biden’s ability to get Congress to back major investments in domestic chip research and manufacturing is a massive achievement in a political environment made dysfunctional by a mentally ill former President and his Republican backers. But enough of them realized that this money was a necessary investment in our future.

And now a big chunk of that investment is finding its way to the climate island known as Western New York.