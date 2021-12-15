Riverside Tree Service Creates New Approaches to Tree Management to Reduce Tree Removals

Riverside, California – Working hard to ensure tree cover does not go down in California, Riverside Tree Service has created new approaches to help reduce the number of trees removed from Riverside City every year. With the new approaches, the tree service company hopes to only remove trees whose damage has progressed beyond treatment or repair.

“It is impressive that we have trees covering about a third of our State’s 100 million acres,” said the Riverside Tree Service CEO, “With a tree cover of about 33%, California’s forest cover offers enough cooling effect in the summer and also ensures we aren’t drowning in carbon dioxide and other waste gases. However, at the current rate of tree removal, which is much higher than the tree planting rate, we may see our urban forest cover go down pretty quickly. To avoid this, we have realized the necessity of new approaches that can help us expand the lifespan of the trees we already have.”

Tree Removal Riverside Tree Service

The company reported that most tree removals are often requested by homeowners who wish to open up their properties. “Sure, no one wants to miss that impressive sunrise,” said the company’s CEO, “But tree removal is not the only way to have access to this deeply satisfying natural phenomenon. Through tree trimming, a homeowner can reduce overcrowding on his or her tree crown. This can easily create enough room for him or her to witness the sunrises that grace our landscapes every summer morning.”

The Riverside Tree Service CEO also noted that tree removal is often requested by homeowners who have trees blocking important property development projects. “Sometimes, you may want to put a swimming pool in your backyard,” said the company’s CEO, “But you may have several oak trees blocking in the space that happens to be just perfect for the new pool. Instead of removing the trees, you can opt for mature tree transplanting.”

According to the Riverside Tree Service CEO, mature tree transplanting involves carefully lifting a mature tree off the ground and then transporting it to a new location where it does not block property development efforts.

“While the entire transplanting procedure may appear too difficult,” said the company’s CEO, “It is something that can be done with the right tools and a knowledgeable team. Arborists understand the anatomy of each tree that grows in Riverside and hence can prepare and complete any transplant successfully. This approach will work best for homeowners with additional space on their landscape.”

