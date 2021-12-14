Long Beach Tree Experts Pledges to Help Long Beach City Maintain Its Arboreal Wonderland Status

Long Beach, California – A recent tree survey in Long Beach revealed that the city has an estimated 92,006 street trees worth an estimated replacement value of $361 million. The city also has an additional 200,000+ trees in public parks and even more in privately owned properties. This makes Long Beach one of the few cities in California with a close to ideal tree cover. Long Beach Tree Experts, a tree service company that works with commercial and residential properties, has pledged to help the city maintain – and even improve – its urban forest cover.

“With more than 300,000 trees to maintain,” said the Long Beach Tree Experts CEO, “This city’s Public Works Department has a hard time ensuring proper tree care. By lending a hand to this department, we hope to help them achieve great results at a reduced cost. To get started, this year, we will be offering our services for free.”

Even though the Public Works Department is responsible for every tree standing in city-owned areas, the department only manages to handle tree trimming for roughly 20,000 trees per year. This leaves a lot of trees with issues that can take years to fix. More often than not, some of the trees that take too long before getting the tree maintenance procedures they need often end up dying, something that reduces the city’s urban forest cover. The Long Beach Tree Experts hopes to ensure that all trees have their problems eliminated as soon as possible, which, in turn, will expand the lifespan of trees in the city.

“To ensure that Long Beach maintains its arboreal wonderland status,” said the Long Beach Tree Experts CEO, “We will be handling more than just tree maintenance procedures. The city of Long Beach has a lot of areas that are underserved by trees. We will be making it our responsibility to boost tree cover in these areas.”

A company that has been handling tree care procedures in Long Beach for the past 25 years, Long Beach Tree Experts works on privately-owned properties. Its move to protect the city’s urban forest, however, will see it working with the city government to care for the tree’s standing on city-owned land.

Long Beach Tree Experts has its offices at 1461 W 14th St, Long Beach, CA 90813, United States. Tree owners, however, can reach the offices from the comfort of their homes by calling +1 949-691-3726 or sending an email to sales@orangecountytreeexperts.com.

Website: https://www.orangecountytreeexperts.com/tree-service-long-beach/