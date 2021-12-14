J&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga Lauds City Gov't for Implementing Tree Preservation Ordinance to Reduce Tree Removals

Rancho Cucamonga, California – A company that has been operating in the state of California for more than 2 decades, J&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga has come forward to show its appreciation for the city’s efforts towards tree protection. Citing appreciation for the city’s Tree Preservation Ordinance (RCMC 17.80), the company’s CEO noted that the city was on the right path towards ensuring that unnecessary tree removals are eliminated.

“Trees are valuable natural resources,” said the company’s CEO, “They help define our community’s character, provide scenic beauty, prevent soil erosion, offer shade, provide wind buffer, maintain a temperate climate, and filter to remove pollution from the air. A healthy and adequate urban forest means a safe, healthy, and productive environment for the current and future generations.”

In the tree preservation ordinance, the city of Rancho Cucamonga protects all types of trees, including heritage trees, trees with a height above 30 feet, multi-trunk trees with a total circumference of 30+ inches, and trees that are deemed culturally or historically significant. The city government notes that the removal of a city tree by any person or entity other than Rancho Cucamonga City is prohibited.

Tree Service J&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga

“The city of Rancho Cucamonga has been very clear when it comes to the types of trees that property owners are allowed to remove,” said the J&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga CEO, “For example, our tree removal team is only allowed to remove trees with a weak structure, trees that are showing signs of collapsing, and damaged trees. The trees we are allowed to remove are those that do not provide positive benefits.”

The J&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga CEO appreciated the city government for requiring property owners to get a permit before bringing a tree down. He noted that this requirement would help ensure that property owners are not removing the wrong trees.

“The government is even encouraging property owners to invest in practices that improve their tree’s health,” said the CEO, “A consulting arborist who works with the government – Mr Robert Hansen – notes that proper care will ensure a healthier, longer life for trees in the city of Rancho Cucamonga.”

J&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga is a tree care company whose base of operation is located at 9650 Business Center Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730, United States. Tree owners interested in talking to the company can, however, call +1 909-344-5143 or send an email to sales@riversidetreecare.com.

Website: http://www.riversidetreecare.com/tree-service-rancho-cucamonga