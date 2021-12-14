Rancho Cucamonga, CA

J&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga Lauds City Gov't for Implementing Tree Preservation Ordinance to Reduce Tree Removals

Martha Malvina

Rancho Cucamonga, California – A company that has been operating in the state of California for more than 2 decades, J&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga has come forward to show its appreciation for the city’s efforts towards tree protection. Citing appreciation for the city’s Tree Preservation Ordinance (RCMC 17.80), the company’s CEO noted that the city was on the right path towards ensuring that unnecessary tree removals are eliminated.

“Trees are valuable natural resources,” said the company’s CEO, “They help define our community’s character, provide scenic beauty, prevent soil erosion, offer shade, provide wind buffer, maintain a temperate climate, and filter to remove pollution from the air. A healthy and adequate urban forest means a safe, healthy, and productive environment for the current and future generations.”

In the tree preservation ordinance, the city of Rancho Cucamonga protects all types of trees, including heritage trees, trees with a height above 30 feet, multi-trunk trees with a total circumference of 30+ inches, and trees that are deemed culturally or historically significant. The city government notes that the removal of a city tree by any person or entity other than Rancho Cucamonga City is prohibited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UkHSJ_0dMFN9RW00
Tree ServiceJ&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga

“The city of Rancho Cucamonga has been very clear when it comes to the types of trees that property owners are allowed to remove,” said the J&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga CEO, “For example, our tree removal team is only allowed to remove trees with a weak structure, trees that are showing signs of collapsing, and damaged trees. The trees we are allowed to remove are those that do not provide positive benefits.”

The J&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga CEO appreciated the city government for requiring property owners to get a permit before bringing a tree down. He noted that this requirement would help ensure that property owners are not removing the wrong trees.

“The government is even encouraging property owners to invest in practices that improve their tree’s health,” said the CEO, “A consulting arborist who works with the government – Mr Robert Hansen – notes that proper care will ensure a healthier, longer life for trees in the city of Rancho Cucamonga.”

J&M Tree Service Rancho Cucamonga is a tree care company whose base of operation is located at 9650 Business Center Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730, United States. Tree owners interested in talking to the company can, however, call +1 909-344-5143 or send an email to sales@riversidetreecare.com.

Website: http://www.riversidetreecare.com/tree-service-rancho-cucamonga

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
tree service rancho cucamongarancho cucamongatree removal rancho cucamonga

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a blogger and I write articles anything about Rancho Cucamonga. Giving updates and new to the people.

Rancho Cucamonga, CA
23 followers

More from Martha Malvina

Riverside, CA

Riverside Tree Service Creates New Approaches to Tree Management to Reduce Tree Removals

Riverside, California – Working hard to ensure tree cover does not go down in California, Riverside Tree Service has created new approaches to help reduce the number of trees removed from Riverside City every year. With the new approaches, the tree service company hopes to only remove trees whose damage has progressed beyond treatment or repair.

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Tree Experts Pledges to Help Long Beach City Maintain Its Arboreal Wonderland Status

Long Beach, California – A recent tree survey in Long Beach revealed that the city has an estimated 92,006 street trees worth an estimated replacement value of $361 million. The city also has an additional 200,000+ trees in public parks and even more in privately owned properties. This makes Long Beach one of the few cities in California with a close to ideal tree cover. Long Beach Tree Experts, a tree service company that works with commercial and residential properties, has pledged to help the city maintain – and even improve – its urban forest cover.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Tree Service Experts Pasadena to Work with Pasadena Beautiful Foundation to Protect and Expand City’s Urban Forest

Pasadena, California – When Pasadena became the second city to be incorporated in the county of Los Angeles in 1886, its topography was made up of natural Southern California foothills that were covered by tumbleweed and sagebrush that rolled up to the attractive San Bernardino Mountains. About 135 years later and now boasting an abundant green canopy, Pasadena’s attractive trees are one of the city’s singular attractions.

Read full story
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Tree Service Experts Rancho Cucamonga Lauded for Working with Planning Department to Give City Hall a Clean Look

Rancho Cucamonga, California – When the Tree Service Experts Rancho Cucamonga CEO visited the city hall to get a tree removal permit for an upcoming project, he did not like the look of the trees around the city’s main offices. Most of the trees looked sickly and were carrying extra branches due to a lack of pruning. The CEO decided to visit the Planning Department to offer help in improving the trees.

Read full story
2 comments
San Bernardino, CA

Tree Service Experts San Bernardino Offers to Prune Trees in 5 Public Parks in the Fall Season

San Bernardino, California – With more than 33 Parks spanning approximately 500 acres, the city of San Bernardino is well-equipped to offer outdoor entertainment. Parked with trees, the parks offer residents and visitors a place to relax and escape the daily rush common in the city’s streets. Knowing the importance of using professional maintenance to keep these trees healthy, Tree Service Experts San Bernardino has offered to handle tree pruning in 5 public parks in the city.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy