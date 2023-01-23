lesson from my small businesses

This is the purple lily in progress. Photo by Martha Backus

I started many small businesses with my sister when we were young. We learned each other's strengths and weaknesses. I tended to be great with math and an extrovert. My sister was, and still is, an artist and an introvert. We had just started college. My family was not going to pay a dime for our education. I use to swim a lot. My sister use to go to my swim meets and cheer me on. When she was bored she use to grab the chalk and doodle on the chalkboards or sidewalks. When I say my sister is an artist I mean she is a GREAT artist. In seconds she can create anything, and it looked good. One coach, who was the owner of many restaurants in town, wanted a mural. She asked my sister if she could paint a mural for her. My sister wanted to do the art but did not know how to price it. She asked the coach to talk to me. And this is how the mural business started. I learned techniques on how to price. Such as blocking everything off in square feet and charging blocks by color and difficulty level. The pricing was simple for the clients to understand and easy for them to edit to better fit their wallets. I also did not mind asking people for business. Soon my sister was working nonstop painting murals. To not get her behind in school, my sister decided to teach me how to paint easy items.

In one mural project, we had run out of blue paint. The mural scene was an ocean with a secret garden with many trees, flowers, and a path that lead to the ocean. My sister turned to me and told me "Martha, I need you to paint the sky with this teal green." She only ever gave me easy painting tasks that I would name "fill". In Photoshop one uses the "fill" bucket to color a large area one color. I was that to my sister. She would go in after me and add items in front of this "fill" area. But this sounded weird to me. The teal green looked more like a green shade, to me than blue. I asked her about this. She said "people want to see what they want to see. When we finish this mural the sky will look blue to the observer. I am going to add clouds and birds, I know what I am doing. Trust me." I reluctantly painted the sky green. And sure enough, the sky looked blue when we were done. Zooming in on the sky one could tell it was not blue. It was the most amazing optical illusion I was privy to.

Soon, my phone rang a lot with clients. One neighbor of ours liked to appear rich. But she always had bad taste. Even if they were name brands they would be the ugliest items the designer would make. I will call her Betty, which isn't her real name. Betty wanted me to get my sister to paint her purple lilies. She had the size she wanted in mind. Which was a very short but wide landscape canvas size. I negotiated the deal that my sister would sell her a copy of the art piece but we would keep the original. The thought occurred to me that if my sister painted canvases I could get her into art galleries and make her name even bigger. Betty agreed to own a print as long as my sister signed it and addressed it to her. I went out and bought the oils and canvas size she wanted. I brought it to my sister. I was accustomed to my sister sketching the art piece with the client on a small notepad, and then painting on the actual wall, in this case, it would be a canvas. My sister sketched what Betty was saying and on the sketch pad was a massive amount of lilies fighting for the viewers' attention.

True to my sisters' fast speed she painted at night and soon she had the art done. I was stunned, it looked nothing like what the client wanted. I protested. "This has only one lily, not many, she is not going to like it." My sister went on to explain that it is HER name and HER image on her brand. If she did not like the art then she could not sell it to anyone. She explained how one needs to be true to their inner voice. That the ugly design Betty wanted would just have the art community think my sister had no design concept, potentially ruining our business. But I had it loud in my head "But isn't the client ALWAYS right? How were we to be paid if Betty did not like it?" My sister told me to trust her. And I had to, I could not paint like her. If she quit the business was over. But more importantly, I remembered the green sky and trusting her then. When had she ever let me down, when it came to art? So I did trust her and what I thought would happen, actually happened. Betty hated the painting. Went on an angry rant. I told her I can't force my sister to paint something she did not agree with. Betty left mad, and we were left with the very amazing lily painting. It turned out that one painting ended up being turned into dress designs, bags, and scarves. It was a best seller. My sister was right to trust her instincts. The customer, art critic, etcetera, isn't always right. If my sister did that painting for Betty, the way Betty wanted her to paint it. My sisters' image as a "designer" and an "artist" would have been ruined. I keep a picture of that single purple lily painting on my phone, every time I have a hard business decision, I do stare at it.

I no longer work with my sister. But I am still an entrepeneur. One of my businesses is real estate. I was working on a house, which I was designing and renovating. The contractor for the floor wanted to make a transition piece to be placed on the floor to separate the hallway from the bathroom. His idea was to "make the bathroom appear bigger by having the planks laid out in the long way of the room." To me, this looked terrible. It broke the flow of the house. I felt people may trip on the transition strip or not understand why the same flooring, was needed, this break just to continue with the same material. Houses normally have transition strips when it is wood transitioning into the carpet or another medium. I remembered the green sky. I knew this was another "green sky" moment. The bathroom did not need the direction of the planks to change directions to the long way, the viewer will see what they want to see and won't notice the direction of the floor. They will notice, however, a weird long bump rising from the door, which is the transition strip. Again I was faced with an angry person. He gave me Deja Vu of Betty. I remembered that purple lily. I fought back hard. He would say all his years of experience and he was right. But this house was to have MY name on it, MY brand, not his. I did end up having to fire him and hire a new contractor. This was the best decision I made for that house. By learning that I needed the design to be to my standards of quality and look, I ended up with a nicer house and completed it faster without him trying to sabotage my efforts, fighting me with every house decision.

So the biggest lesson I learned is never make something for a friend, client, employee, or family to their liking if you don't like it as well. If it is under your brand with your name on it; always be true to yourself and never think "the customer is always right". They aren't. My sister currently is a well-known artist, her purple lily is still selling strong, so many years later. I currently am working on a fashion line and with every suggestion, I make to the line I think about that lily painting. In the end, trusting one's gut is always best.