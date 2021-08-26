LCCC Program Update For Summer 2021

John Schnobrich/Unsplash

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - The Larimer County Conversation Corps, known as LCCC, reports on activities carried out during the summer of 2021.

During the summer of 2021, Larimer County Conversation Corps members participated in various projects with various focuses, such as erosion control, reforestation, etc. This year the LCCC offered about 60 positions to young adults in Larimer County and was the largest number during the LCCC's formation.

Larimer County Economic Workforce Development sponsors the Larimer Count Conversation Corps to develop young adults in Larimer County through service around the neighborhood and community.

Heredia, a member of the LCCC, said that from the LCCC, she gained a lot of experience. Heredia has been participating with LCCC for the past two years, and she can learn a lot during his time at LCCC.

Initially, LCCC was formed in 1986, which at that time was known as Operation Brightside. Young people who enroll in Operation Brightside will help carry out home repairs for residents of Larimer County who are elderly and disabled residents.

The name of the Larimer County Conversation Corps was first announced in 1993 as a new form of Operation Brightside, which is engaged in two main problems that exist in the community, namely to provide work experience for young adults in Larimer as well as providing public services such as maintenance of local parks or open spaces in Larimer County.

For young people who take part in projects at LCCC, they will be taught and gain hands-on experience related to the development of soft skills and hard skills needed at work. Some of the experiences that can be learned include the ability to lead, behave appropriately when in a work environment, communication skills with others, etc.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.