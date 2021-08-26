Vintage Baseball Game during the Windsor Harvest Festival on Sunday September 5th

Mike Bowman/Unsplash

WINDSOR CITY, CO - On September 5, The Colorado Vintage Baseball Association will take on the Sugar Tramps Base Ball Club to coincide with Windsor Harvest Festival Sunday in Eastman Park.

Laura Browarny, the City of Windsor's cultural supervisor, said that baseball players would wear 1860s-style uniforms and that the rules would also apply to baseball's 1864 rules.

In addition, this time's baseball was held not only to play a vintage baseball game but also to invite the local community to participate in the game to unite the community through one of the historical sports in America, namely basic ball.

Traditionally, the Base Ball Game to be played by the Colorado Vintage Baseball Association and the Sugar Tramps Baseball Club uses gloves and a rubber ball, and a wooden ball bat.

Windsor residents aged 16 years and over can register as individuals who participate in one of the activities at the Windsor Harvest Festival. You can join and register by calling 970-674-3521 or sending an email to museums@windsorgov.com.

Given the limited space available for residents, those who want to participate in this competition can come directly to Eastman Park on Sunday, September 5, with a baseball game starting at 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and bring your own seat from home.

The Windsor Harvest Festival is one of the oldest festivals in Windsor City, which is still on the agenda to this day. This year, the Windsor Festival enters the 99th year of the Windsor Harvest Festival.

Further information related to the baseball games between The Colorado Vintage Baseball Association and the Sugar Tramps Base Ball Club can be accessed through https://www.windsorharvestfest.com.

