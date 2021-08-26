$450 million Infrastructure Investment Approval in Denver

Troy Mortier/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - The Denver City Council approved a referral for infrastructure investment through General Bond (GO bond), released August 23, 2021.

There are about 80 projects to be funded by a $450 million package of infrastructure bonds spread across Denver. The project to be built focuses on urban financial investment planning and economical selection. From this investment, it is hoped that around 7,500 good-paying jobs will be created for the community.

Michael B. Hancock, the Mayor of Denver County, thanked the Denver City Council for approval to invest in the five infrastructure investments mentioned above. In addition, Major Hancock also mentioned that these projects would later be useful to assist and support economic recovery in developing local businesses, increasing mobility, facilities, recreation, etc.

The five referral infrastructure investments include:

$190 million renovations of a 1909 building used as a public market and National Western Center campus.

Construction of two new public libraries and expansion of existing libraries, preserving existing assets in the community and building a youth empowerment center with an investment of $104 million.

Construction of a new 16-mile bike path, 46 transportation safety-related projects, etc., worth $63 million.

Repair and construction of a playground, a swimming pool, public toilets, and a new field worth $54 million.

Construction of housing and shelter facilities for the homeless worth $39 million.

A complete list of infrastructure projects that have been approved by the Denver City Council and assessed by a $450 million GO bill can be accessed via the following pages researchogetherdenver.org and denvergov.org/finance.

