Denver, CO

Denver's Firefly Handmade Summer Market returns this week, featuring over 100 artisans

Marta De Leon

Annie Spratt/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Denver's Firefly Handmade is returning with Summer Market on August 28-29, 2021. The event is free and will take place at the historic South Gaylord Street, few blocks away from Washington Park.

After one year of a global pandemic, Firefly Handmade is ready to present another Colorado's premier handmade artisan market. Guests can check out products that are local, high caliber, ethically sourced, and handmade. Outdoor bars will also be available.

Firefly Handmade is a community of makers, artists, designers, and entrepreneurs. Their passion lies within sharing and supporting the craft and small business at their seasonal markets and online shop. They aim to create a passionate collective or handmade artisans with a creative, quality, and authentic mindset.

Firefly Handmade seasonal markets include Spring, Summer, Fall, and Holiday Market. This year's Fall Market will take place from September 10-12, while the schedule for Holiday Market will be announced soon.

This year's Summer Market will feature various handmade home goods, jewelry & accessories, fashion, skincare, ceramics, art, artisanal food, paper goods, and many more goods from over 100 artisans. Guests can enjoy outdoor cocktails, beer, and wine or grab a munch from local shops, restaurants, and bars accompanied by live music.

Check out the featured artisans here. Currently, some spots are still available for any fellow artisan who would like to showcase their products, except for jewelry. Apply here before August 28.

Firefly Handmade Summer Market prioritizes the health and safety of the community. Guests are recommended to wear a mask, wash or sanitize hands frequently, and practice social distancing if possible. If you are ill, exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms, or may have been in contact with someone who's positive for COVID-19, please stay home.

