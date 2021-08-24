Gross Reservoir Primary Outlet Works Trash Rack Replacement Project kicked off on Monday

DENVER, CO - Denver Water's contractor, Global Diving & Salvage, Inc., has begun Gross Reservoir's primary outlet works "trash rack" on August 23. This project is estimated to continue for the next two weeks, with Crescent Park Drive and Gross Dam Road mobilized for trucks and load transfers. Denver Water ensures that the contractors will prioritize the safety of residents and recreationists in the area.

The trash rack is a 25-foot by 25-foot structure. It was built in 1951 and placed at the bottom of Gross Reservoir. It is placed to keep trash and other debris out of the water passage at the base of Gross Reservoir. This project is a regulatory upgrade, complying with the design criteria regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Saturation diving will be implemented to ensure the completion is quick and as safe as possible, since draining the reservoir is not possible. The work will be done throughout 24 hours a day, from September 20 to November 1.

This project will include several works, such as removing accumulated sediment for easier construction access, underwater demolition and removal of some of the existing constructions, and installation of a new steel trash rack frame and panels. Hence, residents and recreationists can expect increased traffic along Crescent Park Drive and Gross Dam Road, and noise and lights from the working generators and boats.

Roads in the reservoir area that will be closed due to this project include the road to the Windy Point and South Side picnic areas. Meanwhile, The Osprey Point Boat Launch and the Miramonte Picnic Area are to remain open.

Denver Water is committed to being a good neighbor. They will minimize the disruptions from the construction and staying transparent while keeping the safety of the workers and neighbors a priority.

